Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

RBNZ and IMF join efforts on future of inflation targeting

Friday, 23 August 2019, 11:17 am
Press Release: Reserve Bank

RBNZ and IMF join efforts on the future of inflation targeting


23 August 2019

The Reserve Bank and the International Monetary Fund are hosting a conference in Wellington next week to discuss broad issues around monetary policy, the labour market, and the future of inflation targeting.

Inflation Targeting: Prospects and Challenges has attracted delegates from around the world. It will be co-hosted by the Bank and the IMF’s Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific, and will be held at Te Papa Tongarewa on August 28 and 29.

While inflation targeting has had a history of success in delivering low, stable inflation and substantial macroeconomic stability over the past several decades, the last 10 years have proven to be challenging for monetary authorities.

RBNZ Assistant Governor and General Manager of Economics, Financial Markets and Banking Christian Hawkesby says: “We are now faced with stubbornly low inflation and low interest rates, driven by structural and cyclical factors. If monetary policy is to be successful for a further 30 years, we need to confront these challenges.

“This is what this conference is about — understanding the big questions about inflation targeting and considering how we need to adapt to continue being as successful as possible.”

The conference will feature two keynote speeches:
* Professor Jinnil Kim of Korea University will talk about central bank mandates
* Dr. Mary C. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, will discuss using a dual mandate framework for monetary policymaking and the tradeoffs that must be considered in a changing economic environment.

The IMF’s Director of the Office for Asia and the Pacific, Chikahisa Sumi, says that the conference is a timely event.

“New Zealand pioneered inflation targeting three decades ago. Most recently, the RBNZ has again been among the pioneers in the central bank community when revisiting its monetary policy framework.

“Discussions about these frameworks currently happen not only in advanced economies but also in many emerging market countries. This conference is happening in the right place, at the right time, and with the right participants.

“We are delighted to work closely with the Reserve Bank of New Zealand in providing this opportunity for experts from both advanced and emerging economies to share and gain cutting-edge insights about the future of monetary policy making.”

The conference will also feature two policy-oriented panel discussions with senior central bankers from the Asia-Pacific region. The first will focus on the design and conduct of monetary policy and the second on central bank governance and independence.

In addition to RBNZ and IMF representatives, the event will bring together central bankers, thought leaders, academics, and policymakers from more than 20 countries.

More information:
* Inflation Targeting: Prospects and Challenges Conference Programme (https://www.rbnz.govt.nz/research-and-publications/seminars-and-workshops/inflation-targeting-prospects-and-challenges?utm_source=Reserve+Bank+of+New+Zealand&utm_campaign=0f30bd75a4-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2019_08_22_11_02_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_c0c0e9bb78-0f30bd75a4-25504821)
* About the International Monetary Fund Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific (https://www.imf.org/external/oap/about.htm?utm_source=Reserve+Bank+of+New+Zealand&utm_campaign=0f30bd75a4-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2019_08_22_11_02_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_c0c0e9bb78-0f30bd75a4-25504821)


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Reserve Bank on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Super Fund/Canada Bid v NZTA: Tow Preferred Bidders For Auckland Light Rail

The two preferred delivery partners for Auckland light rail have been chosen and a final decision on who will build this transformational infrastructure will be made early next year, Minister of Transport Phil Twyford announced. More>>

ALSO:

9.3 Percent: Gender Pay Gap Unchanged Since 2017

“While it has remained flat since 2017, the gender pay gap has been trending down since the series began in 1998, when it was 16.2 percent,” labour market statistics manager Scott Ussher said. More>>

ALSO:

Ex-KPEX: Stuff Pulls Pin On Media Companies' Joint Ad-Buying Business

A four-way automated advertising collaboration between the country's largest media companies is being wound up after one of the four - Australian-owned Stuff - pulled the pin on its involvement as part of a strategic review of its operations ... More>>

Bus-iness: Transdev To Acquire More Auckland And Wellington Operations

Transdev Australasia today announced that it has agreed terms to acquire two bus operations in Auckland and Wellington, reaching agreement with Souter Investments to purchase Howick and Eastern Buses and Mana Coach Services. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 