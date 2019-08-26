Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Air New Zealand jets off to Invercargill

Monday, 26 August 2019, 9:15 am
Press Release: Air New Zealand


Air New Zealand’s inaugural direct scheduled jet flight between Auckland and Invercargill will take off from Auckland Airport this evening.

The flight departs Auckland shortly after 7:30pm and is expected to arrive in the deep south at 9:35pm.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Christopher Luxon is on this evening’s flight along with Invercargill Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt and many excited customers.

“It’s terrific to get our new direct service between Auckland and Invercargill up and running and have some VIPs onboard to mark the occasion with us.

“We know the Southland community has been asking for a direct service for some time and we look forward to locals getting behind it. The new service answers Southland’s growth aspirations, with Invercargill never having been closer to New Zealand’s largest city and international gateway. The service will support Southland’s tourism ambitions, as well as the ability to transport an extra 500 tonnes of goods a year from Invercargill to Auckland and beyond,” says Mr Luxon.

Air New Zealand’s schedule for its direct Invercargill-Auckland service, operated by its A320 jet aircraft, is as follows:

Flight NumberDepartsArrivesDays of weekAircraft type
NZ698Invercargill 6:00amAuckland 7:55amMon/Tues/Thur/Fri/Sat*A320
NZ699Auckland 7:35pmInvercargill 9:35pmMon/Wed/Thurs/Fri/SunA320

*The NZ698 Invercargill-Auckland Saturday service will depart at 9:15am, arriving in Auckland at 11:10am

