Air New Zealand jets off to Invercargill



Air New Zealand’s inaugural direct scheduled jet flight between Auckland and Invercargill will take off from Auckland Airport this evening.

The flight departs Auckland shortly after 7:30pm and is expected to arrive in the deep south at 9:35pm.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Christopher Luxon is on this evening’s flight along with Invercargill Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt and many excited customers.

“It’s terrific to get our new direct service between Auckland and Invercargill up and running and have some VIPs onboard to mark the occasion with us.

“We know the Southland community has been asking for a direct service for some time and we look forward to locals getting behind it. The new service answers Southland’s growth aspirations, with Invercargill never having been closer to New Zealand’s largest city and international gateway. The service will support Southland’s tourism ambitions, as well as the ability to transport an extra 500 tonnes of goods a year from Invercargill to Auckland and beyond,” says Mr Luxon.

Air New Zealand’s schedule for its direct Invercargill-Auckland service, operated by its A320 jet aircraft, is as follows:



Flight Number Departs Arrives Days of week Aircraft type NZ698 Invercargill 6:00am Auckland 7:55am Mon/Tues/Thur/Fri/Sat* A320 NZ699 Auckland 7:35pm Invercargill 9:35pm Mon/Wed/Thurs/Fri/Sun A320

*The NZ698 Invercargill-Auckland Saturday service will depart at 9:15am, arriving in Auckland at 11:10am

© Scoop Media

