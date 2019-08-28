Sargon launches in NZ with technology to power KiwiSaver

Media Release

28 August 2019

Sargon launches in New Zealand unveiling technology to power KiwiSaver

Financial technology and infrastructure company, Sargon, has officially launched in New Zealand, unveiling its next-generation trustee cloud infrastructure – the Sargon Trustee Cloud – to power KiwiSaver schemes and corporate trusts.

Sargon provides trustee and supervisory services in New Zealand through its FMA-licensed subsidiary, Heritage Trustee Company Limited. It’s a respected provider of corporate supervisor and trustee services, and a licensed KiwiSaver supervisor.

Operating across New Zealand, Australia and Hong Kong, Sargon’s powerful combination of modern technology, financial licences and industry experts help clients seamlessly navigate regulatory complexity, security and compliance, so they can focus on their investors and growth.

Sargon Chief Executive Officer, Phillip Kingston said the company is extremely excited to be formally launching its platform in New Zealand.

“We’re delighted to be joining a thriving FinTech sector in New Zealand. There’s great innovation in financial services already happening here. We want to combine the best of New Zealand with the best of what we have learnt from working across the region to create great financial outcomes for Kiwis,” Kingston explained.

“We believe we can help KiwiSaver schemes and corporate trusts run more efficiently, and provide them with supervisory and trustee services that have been specifically developed for the modern era of oversight and supervision.

“With the Sargon Trustee Cloud platform, we are able to lower costs, reduce systemic risk and improve compliance outcomes, with a laser focus on building better financial products for Kiwis.”

The first Sargon Trustee Cloud products being made available in New Zealand enable Sargon’s clients to rapidly launch, operate and grow, and provide a collaborative workspace.

Through an open platform, with a robust API at its core, developers can create groundbreaking new products and modern customer experiences, while gaining unparalleled insight on their customers’ journey. Purpose-built to achieve investor engagement and growth, Sargon’s clients can scale globally with a single integration.

Sargon’s collaborative workspace provides a single, seamless interface for its clients, industry experts and service providers. It automates manual and repetitive tasks, streamlines workflows and provides proactive notifications.

By centralising processes, Sargon’s clients create transparency, efficient operations, increased reliability and enhanced compliance, along with data to better understand their businesses and streamline reporting.

Subject to regulatory approval, Sargon also plans to introduce its digital advice platform, Decimal, in New Zealand.

It’s an enterprise digital advice platform transforming the way funds and advice operations engage with their members.

Configurable to the unique and complex needs of each of Sargon’s clients, Decimal provides self service, rules-based, automated and compliant financial advice to investors, which in turn helps them to improve investor literacy and outcomes.

“It’s our vision to be a highly automated, data-driven KiwiSaver and corporate trust supervisor and trustee so our clients can be supervised in a way that not only minimises the work for them when they engage with us as their supervisor or trustee, but actually enhances the value proposition of their core business,” continued Kingston.

“The Sargon Trustee Cloud provides our clients with more scalable and reliable operations, and reduces the overall cost and complexity of running a fund or financial product.

"It also has the potential to provide additional operating leverage to the FMA in both ensuring compliance and monitoring the impact of new financial regulations in the marketplace.

“Through our trustee cloud infrastructure, we can better observe our clients, monitoring their activities in their natural flow, without observation bias, and creating an automated audit trail.

“Returning to first principles, Sargon has reimagined the role of the KiwiSaver supervisor and trustee for today’s rapidly evolving regulatory and investment management environment to serve investors’ best interests, which helps to ensure our clients do the same.”

Sargon first entered the New Zealand market through the acquisitions of the New Zealand Trust Company and FMA-licensed Heritage Trustee Company (Heritage). Through Heritage, Sargon is providing trustee and supervisory services in New Zealand.

–Ends–

About Sargon

Sargon provides financial institutions and entrepreneurs with the technology and trustee cloud infrastructure they need to successfully build and grow investment funds and financial products. Operating across New Zealand, Australia and Hong Kong, Sargon’s powerful combination of technology and industry experts navigate regulatory complexity, security and compliance to ensure our clients can focus on what matters most: building a better future.

Sargon provides trustee and supervisory services through its Financial Markets Authority licensed subsidiary, Heritage Trustee Company Limited.

More information: www.sargon.com





© Scoop Media

