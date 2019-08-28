Vaping campaign set to launch, possibly one of the last

Wednesday, 28 August 2019



Launching the latest and possibly the last significant marketing campaign for vaping, the largest Kiwi-owned vaping company is both unapologetic and frustrated.

Alt New Zealand’s campaign, which will include televisions commercials after 8.30pm, comes as Big Tobacco gets more aggressive promoting the likes of their smokeless tobacco devices in the community.

What’s more the Government is about to introduce legislation to regulate vaping. Revelations today now point to a complete ban on television, social media on all other forms of advertising - akin to the well-established marketing prohibition around tobacco.

Alt believes Big Tobacco’s attitude and antics have been damaging to the whole sector.

On the AM Show this morning, Associate Health Minister Jenny Salesa said: ‘The legislation that I’m bringing through in the next few weeks will actually make sure that all of the advertising that is allowed at the moment for vaping, it will no longer be allowed in the very near future.’

Director of Alt New Zealand, Jonathan Devery, says many people still confuse vaping with smoking. However, he says, Alt’s latest marketing campaign clearly differentiates between the two.

“What our campaign will highlight is just how ridiculous it is that we can’t show people smoking nor can we make any health claims about vaping despite its effectiveness. So, tongue in cheek, this campaign replaces people holding cigarettes with people holding a carrot, broccolini, rhubarb, or a banana.

“While we can’t promote any health benefits around vaping, we absolutely nail smoking for killing 12 Kiwis a day, the black lungs you see on the packets, the skin damage it causes, as well as costing many people thousands of dollars a year,” he says.

He says with Big Tobacco recently pouring significant money into advertising of their own vaping products, Alt felt it was necessary to launch its second major marketing campaign to prevent the billion-dollar multi-national companies from robbing Kiwi-owned companies like theirs of market share.

“What’s more, Big Tobacco strategically markets in a way that avoids them coming clean with the general public that they’re in fact the owners and drivers of these cute vaping brands. That’s not right.”

The New Zealand vaping entrepreneur says vaping is proven to be the most effective smoking cessation tool on the market and is playing a critical role in getting Kiwis off tobacco and leading healthier lives.

He and his business partner, Ben Pryor, agree with restricting vaping marketing akin to the alcohol industry. However, they do not believe that vaping should be treated like tobacco and all marketing prohibited, as smokers need to be aware that a healthier alternative is available.

“The Government is currently driving a great campaign to encourage New Zealand smokers to switch to vaping. Our latest campaign reinforces that strategy and message, even if we’re forced to be somewhat imaginative. However, the prospect of completely banning all advertising around the most effective tool society currently has to reduce smoking will be completely counterproductive,” says Mr Pryor

To be launched on 1 September, Alt’s marketing campaign makes no bones about encouraging smokers to make the switch to Alt, saying that 40,000 Kiwis have already switched to the popular vaping brand launched just last year.

“We actually believe most Kiwis support advertising restrictions for vaping but not an outright ban. We also believe that clear guidelines for the industry are well overdue. Currently we don’t know where we stand and nor does the public, so no doubt the Advertising Standards Authority will get a few emails as a result of our campaign. However, an outright ban would be like taking a sledgehammer to a nut – completely over the top,” says Mr Pryor.

“Going forward we believe it’s critical to keep informing Kiwis that vaping is an effective tool for smokers to quit and is 95% less harmful than cigarettes. That’s the only way New Zealand will ever get close to achieving its ambition of being a smoke-free country.

“Banning all vaping marketing won’t help reduce our smoking rates. Companies like ours should be able to advertise in a restricted and regulated environment. We need to be able to target smoking with a healthier alternative, all while protecting young and vulnerable Kiwis and communities,” says Jonathan Devery.

www.getalt.co.nz

Ends





© Scoop Media

