Kiwis back the All Blacks as bookings to Japan soar

It’s less than one month until 20 teams and their fans descend on Japan for the Rugby World Cup 2019, and Kiwis are proving to be no exception, with tournament-time flight bookings soaring for travel in September and October.

Leading online travel agent Webjet.co.nz has revealed that flights booked to Japan are up 75% YOY* as impressive numbers of New Zealanders are drop-kicking it to the Land of the Rising Sun.

As a nation of loyal rugby supporters, it is no surprise that almost a third (31%) of total flight bookings to Japan are for departures that coincide with the World Cup in September and October.

Japan is currently one of the top 10 most-searched destinations in NZ. Tokyo tops the tables as the most popular destination for Kiwi travel searches, closely followed by Sapporo, Fukuoka, Oita and Kobe.

What’s more, it seems that New Zealand may be a nation of more fervent fans than the Wallabies counterparts across the Tasman, as flight bookings from Australia to Japan are down slightly (2%) YOY.

Webjet OTA CEO, David Galt says, “As World Cup fever continues to build, it’s no surprise that devoted All Blacks fans are taking to the skies and making the trip to Japan to support the boys in black and white.

But it’s not too late for those looking to travel last-minute to still get a good deal. According to Webjet booking data, the cheapest day to book is Monday, followed by Thursdays. Fans should also consider travelling to an alternative city or airport, such as Sapporo rather than Tokyo, to help them find the best-value fares.”

Rugby World Cup matches are set to take place across 12 official host cities, from metropolitan Tokyo to Sapporo and Kobe. The cities are in a range of diverse prefectures across the country, so there’s no better time to get your scrum together and combine a rugby pilgrimage to Japan with experiencing all that this amazing destination has to offer - temples and shrines, onsen and robot restaurants, and world-acclaimed cuisine.

For those looking to explore the sights in between matches, Webjet has compiled a guide to the host cities, including tips for how to get to each stadium and ideas on what to do in between contests.

Galt continues, “Some of the options for those celebrating post-match are a trip to the Sapporo Beer Museum or refueling with a feast at one of Kobe’s famed steakhouses. Much like Dan Carter’s game-clinching drop kick in 2015, these experiences make for a winning holiday!”

Thanks to direct flights available from New Zealand to seven host city airports, plus ample options for internal flights and bullet train services connecting cities as fast as its name suggests, it’s never been easier for Kiwi fans to get to and enjoy the Rugby World Cup 2019.

