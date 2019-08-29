XE Data Update - NZ Business Confidence Release



The ANZ Business Confidence & Own Activity Outlook data for August have just been released.

The Business Confidence for August fell:

-52.3% vs -44.3% (previous survey)

This is an 11-year low in Business Confidence.

Firms’ Own Activity Outlook for August fell:

-0.5% vs +5.0% (previous survey)

The NZD is a little lower in immediate response.

The NZDUSD is at fresh 4-year lows, while the NZDAUD trades at 16-week lows.

Current indicative levels are:

NZDUSD 0.6315 / 0.6340

NZDAUD 0.9375 / 0.9400

NZDEUR 0.5695 / 0.5720

NZDGBP 0.5165 / 0.5190

NZDJPY 66.90 / 67.15

NZDCAD 84.05 / 84.30

ends

