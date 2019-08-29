XE Data Update - NZ Business Confidence Release
The ANZ Business Confidence & Own Activity Outlook data for August have just been released.
The Business Confidence for August fell:
-52.3% vs -44.3% (previous survey)
This is an 11-year low in Business Confidence.
Firms’ Own Activity Outlook for August fell:
-0.5% vs +5.0% (previous survey)
The NZD is a little lower in immediate response.
The NZDUSD is at fresh 4-year lows, while the NZDAUD trades at 16-week lows.
Current indicative levels are:
NZDUSD 0.6315 /
0.6340
NZDAUD 0.9375 / 0.9400
NZDEUR 0.5695 / 0.5720
NZDGBP 0.5165 / 0.5190
NZDJPY 66.90 / 67.15
NZDCAD 84.05 / 84.30
ends