New Zealand Wine of the Year™ Competition open for 2019

The best of New Zealand wine will be discovered at the New Zealand Wine of the Year™ competition in October. New Zealand wineries are invited to submit their best wines for consideration now, with entries open until 6 September.

Judging of the wines will take place from 14-17 October in Auckland. Highly regarded Hawke’s Bay winemaker Warren Gibson will lead as Chair of Judges, with Marlborough winemaker Ben Glover alongside him as Deputy Chair. They will lead a 26-strong team of international and national judges, including Canadian wine writer Treve Ring and Australian winemaker Steve Flamsteed.

Mr Gibson says New Zealand Wine of the Year™ is an excellent opportunity to recognise the achievements of grape growers and winemakers in one competition.

“The focus is strongly towards celebrating the entire New Zealand wine industry, with a particular emphasis on vineyard excellence and regionality," Mr Gibson says. “We encourage all wineries to showcase their very best offerings and join us in celebrating everything that is special about New Zealand wine”.

Gold medals, varietal trophies and regional trophies will be announced in late October/early November, with the eight platinum trophies revealed at the New Zealand Wine Awards celebration in Blenheim on 16 November.

The evening in Blenheim will not only recognise the New Zealand Wine of the Year™ winners, it will also acknowledge other industry achievements including Young Viticulturist of the Year, Young Winemaker of the Year and the New Zealand Winegrowers Fellows for 2019.

New Zealand Wine of the Year™ is the official national wine competition of the New Zealand wine industry, owned and organised by New Zealand Winegrowers – the body for the country’s grape growers and winemakers. The competition focuses on rewarding the grape grower and their single vineyard wines, as well as championing New Zealand wine excellence on a larger scale.

More information on New Zealand Wine of the Year™ can be found at www.nzwine.com/events.

