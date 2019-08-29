Network for Learning welcomes two new directors



Crown Company Network for Learning (N4L) welcomes the appointment of Anthony Briscoe and Sharon Cresswell to its Board of Directors.

N4L provides government-funded internet and cybersecurity services specifically designed for New Zealand’s 2,450+ schools. The company manages and supports these services for 825,000-plus students and teachers so they can get on with great learning in a safe online environment.

Anthony Briscoe is a veteran of the telecommunications industry, having spent five years as CEO of the Southern Cross Cable Network and another 22 years at Spark (then Telecom). He was responsible for leading the project to lay the Southern Cross submarine fibre cable that carries almost all communications traffic to and from New Zealand, connecting the country to the West Coast of the United States. Outside Telecom, his career has included roles as New Zealand Trade Commissioner in Singapore and New Zealand Consul in Queensland. Other directorships have included Chairman of Crown Research Institute, HortResearch; Director of Kordia, and Director of Airways Corporation. Anthony is also a Trustee of The New Zealand Science and Technology Roadshow Trust.

“I am excited to join the board of a company whose mission of N4L fits squarely with my belief that New Zealand’s future is absolutely linked with our school children having access to technology and other STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering, maths),” says Mr Briscoe. “I see companies like N4L as enablers to making this future a reality.”

Sharon Cresswell joins N4L following 16 years as a partner with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in Auckland and Hamilton, providing assurance, auditing and advisory services for businesses including fibre providers and also for schools and universities. During this time she took a year’s secondment with one of New Zealand’s largest Crown Research Institute, AgResearch, leading the finance and business performance team. She was also with PwC in England where she specialised in not-for-profits and media companies before moving to New Zealand in 1999.

“I’m really looking forward to being part of the N4L team,” says Ms Cresswell. “Its solid track record of delivering nationwide connectivity to every New Zealand school is admirable and I’m excited to be part of the company’s future as they look to extend this connectivity beyond the school gate.”

The new Board members were appointed to the N4L Board in August by its shareholding ministers, the Ministers of Education and Finance.

They join N4L Board Chair Colin MacDonald; and the company’s two other members: Karen Poutasi (Chief Executive of NZ Qualifications Authority), and Jeremy Banks (Board Member of Wakatū Incorporation, Ngāti Rārua Ātiawa Iwi Trust and Te Rūnanga o Te Ataarangi).

