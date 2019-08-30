Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

A muscle car… with lots of room. Oh, and some loo roll.

Friday, 30 August 2019, 10:27 am
Press Release: GAS


A recent survey has confirmed that the ultimate dad car should be big and grunty (54%) with plenty of room for the family (60%). Other suggestions included a tow bar for the boat, a good sound system and even a roll of toilet paper in the boot!

Utes (40%) and 4x4s (25%) were highlighted as ideal dad cars, with sporty V8s (32%) also getting a nod.

The poll, which was carried out by GAS Service Stations to celebrate Father’s Day this Sunday, also revealed that 87 percent of Kiwis have fond memories of their dad’s car as a kid.

When asked about the cars their dads used to drive, Holdens (24%), Fords (23%) and Vauxhalls (7%) all stood out, with the Ford Falcon getting a few mentions (8%). According to participants, the most common dad car colours are white (21%), blue (19%) and brown (12%).

It’s clear that dad’s car holds a special place in many a New Zealander’s heart with stories ranging from humorous to touching.

“A highlight was definitely the guy that said he would always remember it as he was born in the backseat of his dad’s Ford Cortina,” said Kylie Baudet, Head of Marketing at GAS. “Other people described hot summer road trips and fun family times, or it might have been the first car that they learned to drive in. For many Kiwis, their dad’s car was at the heart of the quality time they spent together growing up. It has been a real privilege to read through so many personal, heartfelt memories.”

Interestingly, dads have reported that they drive slightly different makes and models these days, with Nissan (22%) and Toyota (21%) nudging ahead of Holden (10%) and Ford (7%). Space (22%), the number of seats (20%) and price (14%) appear to be more important than looks (7%), with a number of people also mentioning comfort, performance and safety.

508 New Zealanders took part in the online survey, which was carried out in the week preceding Father’s Day.

GAS is a 100% New Zealand owned company with more than 130 petrol stations using its brand around the country. GAS aims to provide personal, friendly service and is proud of its involvement in local communities throughout the country. For more information, visit gas.kiwi or follow the brand on Facebook @gasolinealleyservices.

© Scoop Media

