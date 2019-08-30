NZ SME Exporters set to reap benefits in Western China



New Zealand exporters joining a multi-sector China Trade Mission next month are set to benefit from the rising trade hostilities between the Chinese and Trump administration as China looks to other markets for food products. The rising affluence of the population has created an increasing appetite for delicacies such as seafood but retaliatory tariffs have seen American lobster exports plummet to less than a million kilos this year through June, from 5.44 million kilos during that same period last year according to data from the US federal government; more than a 80% drop.

Opening Doors to the West Business Forum to Chengdu and Xian is scheduled 9-11 September to include market site visits in each city. The initial drivers of the Forum were China Chamber of Commerce in New Zealand (CCCNZ) with New Zealand Māori Tourism, China Travel Service Group and the municipalities of Chengdu and Xi’an with support from NZCTA, NZTE, Business NZ, Export NZ, EMA, Auckland Airport and regional councils to form a strong delegation, including a China Hui of Asia New Zealand Foundation’s Young Leaders. This dynamic alliance is focused on ensuring participants from both countries are committed to meaningful dialogue to collaborate building a solid business relationship. The stakeholders are working together to help companies take full advantage of the unprecedented opportunity offered by China New Zealand Year of Tourism.

David Wang, CCCNZ Chairman said at an information session, “We are delighted with the support from the Foreign Affairs Office Chengdu Municipality and Shannxi Provincial Department of Commerce to create a dynamic forum well timed with global events. Chengdu and Xi’an were chosen for not only their pivotal locations but also for their role as the economic engines of China’s western development.”

The ancient city of Xi’an will celebrate New Zealand Night on 10 September with a banquet and imperial Welcome Ceremony usually held for visiting heads of state, hosted by The Ministry of Culture and Tourism as part of the Year of Tourism. The New Zealand Showcase on the pedestrian Great Tang All Day Mall will have exporters exhibit their products and services for display and sale to the public on 11 Sept 2019 featuring performances by Whanganui Brass Band & Haka Experience. The New Zealand pop-up store includes Vogel’s, Pic’s Peanut Butter, Sunlife, Blue River Dairy, McKenzie Group, Cloud Ocean Water Ltd., Richora Honey, O Tu Wines Ltd., Yashili International Group Ltd., Super Organic Dairy Company Ltd., NAC Trading, Emerald Foods and the Food Basket consortium. The New Zealand Week crowds are expected to attract a million visitors during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday period.

Direct flights from Auckland make Chengdu, a city of 16 million consumers and 8% GDP Growth, a logical choice to investigate the opportunity for New Zealand suppliers in China’s West. And, only a 3.5 hour fast-train away is Xi’an, China’s historical capital home to 12 million consumers and with 8.3% GDP growth, making both ideal cities to explore and investigate. The delegate package from CTS Tours and Sichuan Airlines is affordable for SMEs at $2,499pp including registration, flights from Auckland, deluxe accommodation, meals, high speed rail ticket and cultural events. Participants will gain from local specialists while exploring the area and discovering business opportunities.

Late Registrations is accepted on the dedicated website with updates of the final programme, https://www.openingdoorstothewest.co.nz/ .

