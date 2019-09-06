Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Cannasouth welcomes new shareholders

Friday, 6 September 2019, 10:44 am
Press Release: Cannasouth


Cannasouth has welcomed more than 550 new shareholders onto its share register since listing on the Main Board of the New Zealand Stock Exchange on June 19 this year.

Following its Initial Public Offering (IPO) as part of the NZX listing, Cannasouth had circa 1,450 shareholders. However, this number has grown strongly since listing and yesterday the total number of individual registered investors passed 2,000.

Cannasouth CEO, Mark Lucas, says the number of new shareholders vindicated the company’s decision to list on the NZX.

“Interest from new shareholders clearly shows there is strong demand from investors to participate in the emerging medicinal cannabis industry in New Zealand.

“Cannasouth has made its submission to the Ministry of Health (MOH) on the Government’s proposals for medicinal cannabis regulations to support the Medicinal Cannabis Scheme passed into law last December.”

“We look forward to seeing these regulations implemented before the end of this year, which will pave the way for the production of and access to medicinal cannabis products here in New Zealand.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Cannasouth on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

IBVD-1: Suspected Chicken Virus - Facility Restrictions, Exports Affected

Departmental chief scientist Dr John Roche says the virus can affect the immune system of young chickens but it poses no risk to human health or the health of other animals. More>>

ALSO:

"Farmers Doing Their Bit": Five Years Of Water Accord

Today, the Sustainable Dairy: Water Accord farmers and partners announced their achievements to date... More>>

ALSO:

Ngaruroro River:

Insurance: Industry Joins For 'Insurance Fraud Bureau'

Today, the Insurance Council of NZ launched the Insurance Fraud Bureau, New Zealand’s first integrated initiative to target insurance fraud through detection and education. More>>

Renewables: 'National Vision' For Hydrogen

The Government is charting the way towards a more renewable energy system with the launch of a national vision for hydrogen, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods announced today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 