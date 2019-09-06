Fruit exports boost wholesale trade



Wholesale trade sales rose in the June 2019 quarter, driven by fruit exports, Stats NZ said today.

The seasonally adjusted sales value for wholesale trade rose 0.8 percent. The largest increase was in the grocery, liquor, and tobacco industry, up $295 million (3.5 percent).

“This industry’s increase was led by bumper sales for fruit exporters. Kiwifruit exports, in particular, saw strong gains on the previous year’s sales,” business statistics manager Geraldine Duoba said.

Notable gains for fruit exports in the June quarter (particularly in the April month) can be seen in overseas merchandise trade data.

“Three of the six wholesaling industries had sales rises in the June 2019 quarter,” Ms Duoba said.

Motor vehicles and motor-vehicle parts wholesaling had the largest decrease in sales value in the June 2019 quarter, down $116 million (4.1 percent).

“The fall in motor vehicle wholesaling is reflected in the declining number of new vehicle registrations, which have been falling since early 2018,” Ms Duoba said.

(See Infoshare for vehicle registrations. Go to subject category: industry sectors, then select transport – TPT, then select new and ex-oseas motor vehicles registered by type (Qrtly).)

The actual value of total wholesale trade sales was $28 billion in the June 2019 quarter, up $978 million (3.7 percent) from the June 2018 quarter.



