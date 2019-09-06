Sarah Lang selected for International Leadership Programme

Infrastructure New Zealand’s Sarah Lang selected for exclusive International Visitor Leadership Programme in the USA

“Infrastructure New Zealand is proud to see Sarah Lang off on the International Visitor Leadership Program to the United States tomorrow. With Sarah one of only eight people from the southern hemisphere hand-picked by the US Embassy to participate in this exclusive programme, it is a credit to the leadership she has demonstrated in a wide variety of areas” says Paul Blair, CEO of Infrastructure New Zealand.

“This programme has hosted numerous leaders around the world, including influential leaders such as Helen Clark, Jenny Shipley, David Lange, Julia Gillard, Tony Blair and Margaret Thatcher.

“The accolade follows Sarah’s previous leadership achievements, including Winner of the 2018 Woman of Influence Award for Diversity and 2019 Nominee for the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year 2019.

“Sarah has been influential in the infrastructure sector, notably launching the Women in Infrastructure Network in 2016, which now has seven chapters and 1600 members nationwide.

“She also helped establish the Emerging Talent Network, whose Auckland and Wellington chapters now boast over 600 members.

“The leadership programme will help Sarah further develop her expertise in two of the five strategic pillars that Infrastructure New Zealand considers vital for the delivery of world class infrastructure: leadership and delivery capability.”

“Congratulations to Sarah. New Zealand needs to celebrate its leaders who achieve this type of recognition, and we are really looking forward to benefitting from the insights, connections and leadership experience she brings back,” says Blair.

The focus of this year’s programme will be on disaster preparedness and building national resilience. Sarah and the other delegates will visit a number of US states to see how agencies and communities are working together to respond to challenges such as climate change, weather events and natural and human disasters.

