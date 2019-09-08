Nationwide call out to French bakeries & restaurants

Nationwide call out to French bakeries & restaurants



quest for the best in new ‘crème de la crème’ competition





For the first time ever in New Zealand, the hunt is on to crown the crème de la crème of best French gastronomy in the nation in two categories – Best French Bakery and Best French Restaurant.

The French New Zealand Chamber of Commerce (FNZCCI) in partnership with Le Petit Journal Auckland has launched an inaugural competition with the French Ambassador to New Zealand’s blessing.

They’re urging all owners to consider throwing their hat in the ring as entries are now open. Le Petit Journal portal covering French news in 60 cities worldwide is hosting more information here.



“It’ll be quite the revealing exercise to canvas the whole hospitality sector to do an initial headcount of operators for a start. How many French bakeries and restaurants are there? Where are they based? Why did they choose to specialise in French food? What’s their backstory? Who will put their hand up to enter in our quest for the best? Imagine the magnificent boost and pride if you end up being voted number one,” says Thibault Beaujot, President of the French New Zealand Chamber Of Commerce.

The global demand for French baked bakery goods is now a burgeoning billion dollar industry according to recent international economic data. In the last year the sector earned $2.9 billion.

Deadline for entries by business owners is 13 September. A $3,000 prize package will be awarded to each winner which includes media campaign advertising by Le Petit Journal in both print and online worth $2,000 and an annual membership to the French New Zealand Chamber of Commerce valued at $1,000. Winners will also receive recognition of the award to display on premise.

“We know Kiwis love all things quintessentially French – yet remember thousands of French nationals will also zero in on where the best French gastronomy is because we’re so far away from home,” says Nicolas Roger, New Zealand Country Manager at lepetitjournal.com.

The public can vote for their people’s choice favourite from 16 September until the competition closes off on 29 September.

The winner will be announced at an exclusive gala awards dinner in Auckland on 10 October 2019 to be attended by the French Ambassador, Her Excellency Mrs Sylvaine Carta-Le Vert, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development and Foreign Affairs, Fletcher Tabuteau, and a visiting VIP delegation from the largest employer federation in France, Movement of the Enterprises of France (MEDEF).

ENDS





© Scoop Media

