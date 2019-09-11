IoD and FMA release te reo Māori directors’ guide

11 September 2019

Ngā mea waiwai o te tūranga whakataka - IoD and FMA release te reo Māori directors’ guide

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) and Institute of Directors (IoD) have released a te reo Māori translation of The Essentials of Being a Director, coinciding with Māori Language Week.

The guide was first published by the FMA and IoD in September 2018. It provides a quick reference and overview of some of the role’s key elements, including legal obligations, ethical considerations and best practice areas.

The FMA and IoD said the translation of the guide - Ngā mea waiwai o te tūranga whakataka - recognises the relevance of te reo Māori in New Zealand’s economy.

FMA chief executive Rob Everett said, “The translation of the guide supports our vision of high standards of corporate governance through fostering diversity and inclusion in New Zealand’s boards. It follows our exemption last year that allows companies offering investments to publish product disclosure statements in English and te reo Māori. We believe it’s important to raise the profile of te reo Māori in New Zealand’s business community and boardrooms.”

IoD chief executive Kirsten Patterson said, “This will be a valuable reference for the future. Great governance takes place in many places and it’s important that guidance is accessible and appropriate to the context. Inclusion, recognition and partnership approaches are the ways ahead.”

Ngā mea waiwai o te tūranga whakataka (The Essentials of Being a Director)

The Essentials of Being a Director (English)

