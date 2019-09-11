Rebel Bakehouse Finalist in Awards



Wellington, Wednesday 11 September 2019 - Rebel Bakehouse is a Finalist in the Sustainable Business Network (SBN) Awards for 2019 in the Transforming Food Category, as well as being named as a finalist in the Innovation Category for the 2019 Wairarapa Awards.

The SBN Awards celebrate excellence in sustainability. ‘Transforming Food’ focuses on organisations who are transforming the food system to create a positive impact on people and the environment.

Chris Petersen, from Rebel Bakehouse, says sustainability played a considerable role in creating is new range; particularly in establishing the company’s pilot cricket farm in Masterton, and launching is new wrap range, featuring cricket flour in March 2019.

“The United Nations predicts the world will need to feed 9.7 billion people by 2050. Crickets are an alternative protein we can use in everyday foods. When farmed, crickets have a minimal impact on the environment and are good for us - high in protein and iron, early studies also indicate they can also promote good gut health”.

The Wairarapa Awards recognise business excellence in the region, with Rebel Bakehouse’s new range being recognised in the Innovation Category - for businesses exploring new ideas, services and products, and are thinking outside the box.

“We love the fact we can create a new alternative protein farm in our home region, and our local people are helping deliver Rebel Wraps to more than 80 stores across the country,” says Chris Petersen.

“All of our staff get involved in testing and tasting the products and are just as excited as us about the future. We have a ‘Future Food’ programme underway, and this is a strategic focus for us. Rebel wants to keep production close to home, and soon we’ll be harvesting locally grown hemp for our Hemp Wraps”.

The SBN Awards will be held on 28 November in Auckland 2019, and the Wairarapa Awards will be held on October 3, 2019 in Masterton.



About Breadcraft

Established in the Wairarapa in 1942, Breadcraft has always had a passion for doing things differently. 75 plus years on and our bakers are still innovating. Much has changed but our commitment to good, honest ingredients, great taste and awesome value remain the same. As always, it’s served with a big slice of aroha.

www.rebelbakehouse.co.nz



© Scoop Media

