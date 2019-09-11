Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Naval Architects appointed for new Interisland ferries

Wednesday, 11 September 2019, 4:32 pm
Press Release: KiwiRail

KiwiRail's project to replace its aging Interislander ferry fleet with two new rail-enabled ferries has entered a new phase with the appointment of naval architects.

KiwiRail Chief Operating Officer - Capital Projects & Asset Development, David Gordon says Danish naval architects, OSK ShipTech AS will develop the design of the two new ships to meet KiwiRail's requirements well into the future.

"The two new ferries will have a greater capacity for rail and road freight, and passengers than the existing three-ship fleet.

"We have also recently appointed the French-based BRS Group as our ship broker to help in the international search for potential suppliers of the vessels.

"The target is for the new ships to be ready for service in 2024.

"The first stage of the procurement process, a request for Expression of Interest in supplying the ships has just closed.

"The request for Expression of Interest is the first stage of what is expected to be a multi-phase, open competitive procurement process to supply the new ferries.

"In this year's Budget the Government allocated $35m for progressing procurement of two new, rail enabled ferries that will replace Interislander's aging Aratere, Kaitaki, and Kaiarahi ferries."


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from KiwiRail on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Cheques Out: Inland Revenue And ACC Push For Paperless

Inland Revenue and the Accident Compensation Corporation are calling ‘time’ on cheques. From March next year, IR and ACC will no longer accept payments by cheque from customers who are able to use alternative payment options. More>>

ALSO:

"Vision And Growth": Capital Markets 2029 Report

Broader participation by New Zealanders, greater access to growth capital for New Zealand enterprises, and more choices for investors drive the recommendations in the Capital Markets 2029 report released today. More>>

ALSO:

Forest & Bird: Call For More Funding To Stop Plague Of Wallabies

Wallabies could spread over a third of New Zealand within the next 50 years, unless control is increased dramatically, says Forest & Bird central North Island regional manager Rebecca Stirnemann. More>>

ALSO:

IBVD-1: Suspected Chicken Virus - Facility Restrictions, Exports Affected

Departmental chief scientist Dr John Roche says the virus can affect the immune system of young chickens but it poses no risk to human health or the health of other animals. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 