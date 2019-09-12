Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

XE Morning Update - September 12, 2019

Thursday, 12 September 2019, 8:47 am
Press Release: XE Morning Update

NZDUSD 0.6415 0.0%
NZDEUR 0.5825 0.2%
NZDGBP 0.5201 0.1%
NZDJPY 69.12 0.2%
NZDAUD 0.9348 -0.1%
NZDCAD 0.8465 0.3%
GBPNZD 1.9227 -0.1%

The NZDUSD opens at 0.6415 (mid-rate) this morning.

News that China is granting tariff exemptions for 16 types of American-made products as a sign of goodwill ahead of the next round of trade talks has had a positive affect on global equity markets.

Late yesterday afternoon the Chinese Customs Tariff Commission announced that they would suspend tariffs on 16 types of US goods including a 25% tariff on pharmaceuticals and pesticides for a period of 12-months. The proposed tariffs were due to take effect on September 17th.

The overnight US economic data releases were in line with expectations and as such had little effect on the USD.

According to the Commerce Department wholesale inventories rose by 0.2% in July following a 0.1% uptick in June.

The Labour Department reported its producer price index inched up 0.1% in August following on from a 0.2% rise in July.

Currencies continue to consolidate ahead of tonight’s ECB policy meeting with economists divided as to whether or not outgoing ECB President Mario Draghi will reintroduce quantitative easing as part of a comprehensive stimulus package. During the July policy meeting the ECB had amended its forward guidance to clearly signal that it is planning an interest rate cut in the near term. Market expectations are for the Central bank to cut the deposit facility rate by 10 basis points to -0.50%.

Global equity markets are inching higher, - Dow +0.5%, S&P 500 +0.44%, FTSE +0.96%, DAX +0.74%, CAC +0.44%, Nikkei +0.96%, Shanghai -0.41%.

Gold prices are little changed trading at $1,495 an ounce. WTI Crude Oil prices are down 2.9% to $55.71 a barrel.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from XE Morning Update on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Thinking Of The Children: Plan For Classification For Commercial Video On Demand

Classifying on-demand video content will be made mandatory to bring it in line with other media and provide better guidance and protections to families and young people, says Internal Affairs Minister Tracey Martin. More>>

Cheques Out: Inland Revenue And ACC Push For Paperless

Inland Revenue and the Accident Compensation Corporation are calling ‘time’ on cheques. From March next year, IR and ACC will no longer accept payments by cheque from customers who are able to use alternative payment options. More>>

ALSO:

"Vision And Growth": Capital Markets 2029 Report

Broader participation by New Zealanders, greater access to growth capital for New Zealand enterprises, and more choices for investors drive the recommendations in the Capital Markets 2029 report released today. More>>

ALSO:

Forest & Bird: Call For More Funding To Stop Plague Of Wallabies

Wallabies could spread over a third of New Zealand within the next 50 years, unless control is increased dramatically, says Forest & Bird central North Island regional manager Rebecca Stirnemann. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 