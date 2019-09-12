French Chamber salutes 35th anniversary & top performers



To celebrate 35 years in operation, the French New Zealand Chamber of Commerce is holding an inaugural gala dinner in Auckland on 10 October 2019 in partnership with gold sponsors, ACCOR, Bureau Veritas and Vinci Construction.

The ‘Paris at Night’ themed celebratory event will host the ‘French Business Awards’ (FBA) for the very first time. They’ll be judged by a combination of a jury and members of the public.

Seven awards will be presented across a range of categories that seek to showcase excellence, success, and innovation:

1. Best French Importer - recognising success and dedication importing products from France to New Zealand

2. Best Kiwi Exporter – recognising success and dedication exporting products from New Zealand to France

3. Best French Kiwi Partnership Award – fostering an increased engagement between France and New Zealand through commitment and expansion

4. Best French SME – developer of an innovative product or service in New Zealand

5. Best French Tech Award – start-up focusing on new technology that demonstrates a high potential for growth, innovation and is forward thinking

6. Best French Bakery

7. Best French Restaurant

The judging jury includes a powerful list of New Zealand & French business and diplomatic community heavyweights including the New Zealand Trade Enterprise (NZTE) Trade Commissioner to France, Ms Ariane Gonzalez.

“The French New Zealand Chamber of Commerce was created 34 years ago by a handful of French expatriates. Nowadays, it represents more than 120 companies’ members that employ more than 5,000 around New Zealand. This is our chance to officially acknowledge - in our quintessential French way – all the incredible business performers within our community who day in, and day out, live and breathe our values supporting strong French-Kiwi bi-lateral relations,” says Thibault Beaujot, President of the French New Zealand Chamber Of Commerce.

“Planning has been several months in the making and organised with the full support of the French Embassy, New Zealand Trade & Enterprise, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Trade. Generous sponsors quickly jumped on board such as ACCOR, Bureau Veritas, Vinci Construction, L’Oréal, BNP Paribas, Moet Hennessy, Pernod Ricard and New Zealand Services.”

The People’s Choice-type voting will be held through “Le Petit Journal Auckland” portal here to determine the crème de la crème of best French gastronomy that’s attracted entrants from both the North and South Island.

Bakery, cafe and restaurant owners have until Friday 13 September to apply whereas the deadline to be considered for the business awards is 27 September. Entry forms are here.

Gala tickets can be purchased here or enquiries can be by email to contact@fnzcci.org.nz

© Scoop Media

