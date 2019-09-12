Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

AIA New Zealand win award for Diversity and Inclusion

Thursday, 12 September 2019, 5:22 pm
Press Release: AIA

AIA were among the winners at last night’s Financial Services Council Awards at the Pullman Hotel.

AIA was awarded the Innovation and Wellbeing Award which recognises diversity and inclusion initiatives a company has implemented in their business.

Nick Stanhope, AIA New Zealand’s Chief Executive Officer who was at the event to collect the award said;

“We have a robust Diversity and Inclusion Strategy which sits in line with our proposition to reflect the community we serve and strive to help New Zealanders live healthier, longer, better lives. This includes making sure we have diversity in leadership, an inclusive culture and that we value our people as individuals with unique needs. We have a clear strategy and we’ve worked really hard to achieve it.”

Members of AIA New Zealand’s executive leadership team are ambassadors for key areas including, ethnicity and culture, age, gender, LGBTI, disability and families.

“At a day to day level we make sure we put this into practice by making sure we operate flexible hours, a balanced representation of male and female at the shortlisting stage of interviews, gender neutral bathrooms on each of our floors, Unconscious Bias workshops and a Women’s Business network. These are just a few of the ways we are trying to make a difference,” said Mr Stanhope.

Committing to a gender diverse and inclusive culture has long been a part of AIA New Zealand’s DNA. 61% of AIA New Zealand’s workforce is female and six out of their ten Executive Leadership Team are women.

