Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Ready, Rugby, Go! Kiwi Duty-Free Team Ready for RWC Action

Tuesday, 17 September 2019, 12:56 pm
Press Release: Loop Duty Free



The Loop Duty Free New Zealand team are gearing up for the rugby with their ‘Ready, Rugby, Go’ campaign, which is proving to be popular with visitors travelling through Auckland International Airport in the lead up to the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The campaign features a variety of exciting promotions for customers, including; a free gift with the purchase of any 3 specially marked products, Double Points on purchases for Auckland Airport Strata Club members and travelers who spend $250 or more in store with their Mastercard receive a free Limited-Edition Official Match Ball - exclusive to The Loop Duty Free at Auckland Airport.

The timely campaign is also giving travelers the chance to show off their own rugby talent by taking part in a Rugby Skills Challenge. A passing drill activation space has been set up outside the store and customers are invited to step up to try and score a rugby pass through the target. If they can nail the pass, they’ll win a 10% discount voucher to use in-store at The Loop Duty Free.

Tom Byrne, General Manager, The Loop Duty Free, New Zealand says; “We’re proud to be sharing our team’s enthusiasm for the Rugby World Cup with visitors to Auckland Airport, especially those lucky enough to be heading to Japan!”

The in-store campaign has kicked off and will continue through the month of September.



Background on The Loop Duty Free
Since opening their doors in July 2015, The Loop Duty Free have been busy working behind the scenes towards a goal of providing the most rewarding shopping experience for its customer’s every time, by combining the thrill of shopping with travel.

Their New Zealand consumer offering currently boasts over 350 brands across 10 different product categories with a firm commitment towards New Zealand products.

The Loop Duty Free is the brand that ARI Auckland trades under in the New Zealand market.
ARI Auckland is a subsidiary of ARI (Aer Rianta International), which is 100% owned by DAA (Dublin Airport Authority) which in turn is 100% owned by the Irish Government. ARI founded the first duty free outlet in Shannon Airport, Ireland, in 1947 and now operate 15 travel retail stores in 10 countries across the world.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Loop Duty Free on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Oil Scare: Trump Authorises Use Of Emergency Crude Stockpile

The New Zealand dollar fell against the US dollar after President Donald Trump authorised the use of the country's emergency crude stockpile after the weekend attack on Saudi Arabia’s major oil facilities. More>>

ALSO:

Pre-Post-Brexit Deal Talks: UK Trade Minister Visits Wellington

New Zealand should get a better deal for exports of sheepmeat, beef and dairy products into the United Kingdom after Brexit, the British Minister of State for Trade, Liz Truss, said in Wellington today. More>>

ALSO:

Not-Very Well: Tamarind Halts Tui Drilling; OMV Assesses Options

Tamarind Resources has halted drilling at its Tui oil field off the Taranaki coast after the first of the three planned wells came up dry. Managing director Ian Angell says that despite the “unexpected” result from the first well, the firm believes the other two prospects are worth pursuing. More>>

ALSO:

Seeking 'Clarity': Crown To Appeal Southern Response Decision, Offers Costs

“It is our intention that the clarity that will come from the outcome of these proceedings will enable the Crown to work with Southern Response to provide a soundly based proactive solution to those people that are affected.” More>>

Thinking Of The Children: Plan For Classification For Commercial Video On Demand

Classifying on-demand video content will be made mandatory to bring it in line with other media and provide better guidance and protections to families and young people, says Internal Affairs Minister Tracey Martin. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 