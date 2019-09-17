Ready, Rugby, Go! Kiwi Duty-Free Team Ready for RWC Action







The Loop Duty Free New Zealand team are gearing up for the rugby with their ‘Ready, Rugby, Go’ campaign, which is proving to be popular with visitors travelling through Auckland International Airport in the lead up to the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The campaign features a variety of exciting promotions for customers, including; a free gift with the purchase of any 3 specially marked products, Double Points on purchases for Auckland Airport Strata Club members and travelers who spend $250 or more in store with their Mastercard receive a free Limited-Edition Official Match Ball - exclusive to The Loop Duty Free at Auckland Airport.

The timely campaign is also giving travelers the chance to show off their own rugby talent by taking part in a Rugby Skills Challenge. A passing drill activation space has been set up outside the store and customers are invited to step up to try and score a rugby pass through the target. If they can nail the pass, they’ll win a 10% discount voucher to use in-store at The Loop Duty Free.

Tom Byrne, General Manager, The Loop Duty Free, New Zealand says; “We’re proud to be sharing our team’s enthusiasm for the Rugby World Cup with visitors to Auckland Airport, especially those lucky enough to be heading to Japan!”

The in-store campaign has kicked off and will continue through the month of September.





Background on The Loop Duty Free

Since opening their doors in July 2015, The Loop Duty Free have been busy working behind the scenes towards a goal of providing the most rewarding shopping experience for its customer’s every time, by combining the thrill of shopping with travel.

Their New Zealand consumer offering currently boasts over 350 brands across 10 different product categories with a firm commitment towards New Zealand products.

The Loop Duty Free is the brand that ARI Auckland trades under in the New Zealand market.

ARI Auckland is a subsidiary of ARI (Aer Rianta International), which is 100% owned by DAA (Dublin Airport Authority) which in turn is 100% owned by the Irish Government. ARI founded the first duty free outlet in Shannon Airport, Ireland, in 1947 and now operate 15 travel retail stores in 10 countries across the world.

ends

© Scoop Media

