Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Mercurey NZ Young Winemaker of the Year 2019

Wednesday, 18 September 2019, 11:16 am
Press Release: NZ Winegrowers

Emily Gaspard-Clark from Spy Valley becomes Mercurey NZ Young Winemaker of the Year 2019

Congratulations to Emily Gaspard-Clark from Spy Valley Wines in Marlborough who took out the National Final to become the Tonnellerie de Mercurey NZ Young Winemaker of the Year 2019.

Following the regional finals held around the country in August, the three finalists competed on 17th September at NMIT for the title. The other finalists were Kate Franklin from Sacred Hill representing Hawke’s Bay and Jordan Moores from Felton Road representing Central Otago.

It was a tough day as the three were stretched and tested on their winemaking knowledge and skills at a very high level. Firstly they had a week to prepare a presentation entitled: Is New Zealand wine export growth sustainable?

“It seems our future is in good hands” said Nicky Grandorge from New Zealand Winegrowers and National Co-Ordinator of the competition. “They had all undertaken some serious research and really thought about the future of our industry, offering very well thought out plans and ideas so we can remain sustainable for many years to come.”

They then had a general wine knowledge and essay paper, an interview and a CAPEX paper. This was followed by wine judging and running fining trials in the laboratory. Farmlands laid on a gourmet BBQ lunch to keep everyone going.

Their final challenge was to give a speech to the large crowd at the Awards Dinner held at Wither Hills. Their topic was “What makes your region the best wine producing region in New Zealand?” Needless to say there were some very passionate speeches, each proud of the uniqueness of their region and what it contributes to the NZ wine industry.

The calibre of contestants was very high and they all won at least one of the tough sections, with Emily finally gaining the most points across the board.

Not only did Emily win the prestigious title of Tonnellerie de Mercurey NZ Young Winemaker of the Year 2019, but the trophy which is a bespoke mini barrel. She also won an educational trip to Burgundy, a $2000 Programmed Property Services Education Scholarship, a Riedel decanter, a mixed case of wine from Winejobsonline and cash. She will also be an Associate Judge at the NZ Wine of the Year competition, receive a personal tasting experience with a Villa Maria senior winemaker and attend the NZ Wine Awards in November.

The national final will rotate around the regions each year, so next year will move to either Hawke’s Bay or Central Otago. This adds to the great community feel of the programme, as senior members of the industry also get involved with judging and enjoy supporting these passionate, emerging young winemakers.

Ends -

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZ Winegrowers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Rural Employers Keen, Migrants Iffy: Employment Visa Changes Announced

“We are committed to ensuring that businesses are able to get the workers they need to fill critical skills shortages, while encouraging employers and regions to work together on long term workforce planning including supporting New Zealanders with the training they need to fill the gaps,” says Iain Lees-Galloway. More>>

ALSO:

Marsden Pipeline Rupture: Report Calls For Supply Improvements, Backs Digger Blame

The report makes several recommendations on how the sector can better prevent, prepare for, respond to, and recover from an incident. In particular, we consider it essential that government and industry work together to put in place and regularly practise sector-wide response plans, to improve the response to any future incident… More>>

ALSO:

Oil Scare: Trump Authorises Use Of Emergency Crude Stockpile

The New Zealand dollar fell against the US dollar after President Donald Trump authorised the use of the country's emergency crude stockpile after the weekend attack on Saudi Arabia’s major oil facilities. More>>

ALSO:

Pre-Post-Brexit Deal Talks: UK Trade Minister Visits Wellington

New Zealand should get a better deal for exports of sheepmeat, beef and dairy products into the United Kingdom after Brexit, the British Minister of State for Trade, Liz Truss, said in Wellington today. More>>

ALSO:

Not-Very Well: Tamarind Halts Tui Drilling; OMV Assesses Options

Tamarind Resources has halted drilling at its Tui oil field off the Taranaki coast after the first of the three planned wells came up dry. Managing director Ian Angell says that despite the “unexpected” result from the first well, the firm believes the other two prospects are worth pursuing. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 