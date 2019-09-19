Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Taska Prosthetics and Ethique take out top business awards

Thursday, 19 September 2019, 8:21 am
Press Release: Canterbury Employers' Chamber Of Commerce

Producer of the world’s first waterproof myoelectric prosthetic hand, TASKA Prosthetics, and the world’s first zero-waste beauty brand, Ethique, have taken out the Supreme Awards at this year’s Westpac Champion Business Awards.

The Awards were presented on the evening of 18 September at a black-tie event held in Ōtautahi Christchurch, with 1100 members of the local business community in attendance. Champion Canterbury Ltd Chair and Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce (The Chamber) Chief Executive Leeann Watson says the winners demonstrate why Canterbury is becoming known as a city of innovation.

"Both of our Supreme Winners demonstrate the keen sense of innovation and adaptability Canterbury has become known for - Ethique aims to rid the cosmetics industry of plastic bottles and make beauty eco-friendly; TASKA produces the world’s first waterproof myoelectric prosthetic hand, designed to restore ability and confidence for amputees around the world. These organisations aren’t just leading the way in terms of our city or even our country - they are world-leading, and we are incredibly proud to have them as Canterbury businesses.

"I strongly believe that Canterbury businesses are more robust, resilient, agile, adaptive and open to change given the adversity they have faced over the last 10 years and our challenging and rapidly evolving local operating environment. We have always been nimble, but the last few years have really accelerated that process. This provides us with a distinct competitive advantage and reinforces our history of pioneers and positioning of Ōtautahi as a city of opportunity and innovation."

In addition to the two Supreme Awards, there were also 13 business category winners, including Mount Cook Ski Planes and Helicopters, Christchurch Engine Centre, Tuatara Structures, Barker Fruit Processors Ltd, The New Zealand Merino Company Limited, Ethique, YWCA Christchurch, The Christchurch City Mission, Medsalv, RuralCo, Canterbury District Health Board, TASKA Prosthetics (two categories).

"The winners across all categories demonstrate an agile focus in their business operations. They also have a strong purpose, clear identity and unique point of difference, which is essential in today’s increasingly competitive and globalised marketplace."

Two individuals were also recognised with special awards.

"The judges were very impressed with Anton Matthews from local restaurant FUSH who was recognised with the Emerging Business Leader Award for his dedication to revitalising and normalising te reo in Ōtautahi.

"We were also thrilled to present a Special Commendation to Bruce Irvine who has given so much to the city, our region and to the people of Canterbury through his commitment to business, governance, the arts and his philanthropic generosity."

Established in 2003, the Westpac Champion Business Awards are now the largest business awards of their kind in New Zealand and continue to recognise and celebrate business success in the Canterbury region. The awards are a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Canterbury Employers' Chamber Of Commerce on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Non-Giant Fossil Disoveries: Scientists Discover One Of World’s Oldest Bird Species

At 62 million-years-old, the newly-discovered Protodontopteryx ruthae, is one of the oldest named bird species in the world. It lived in New Zealand soon after the dinosaurs died out. More>>

Rural Employers Keen, Migrants Iffy: Employment Visa Changes Announced

“We are committed to ensuring that businesses are able to get the workers they need to fill critical skills shortages, while encouraging employers and regions to work together on long term workforce planning including supporting New Zealanders with the training they need to fill the gaps,” says Iain Lees-Galloway. More>>

ALSO:

Marsden Pipeline Rupture: Report Calls For Supply Improvements, Backs Digger Blame

The report makes several recommendations on how the sector can better prevent, prepare for, respond to, and recover from an incident. In particular, we consider it essential that government and industry work together to put in place and regularly practise sector-wide response plans, to improve the response to any future incident… More>>

ALSO:

Oil Scare: Trump Authorises Use Of Emergency Crude Stockpile

The New Zealand dollar fell against the US dollar after President Donald Trump authorised the use of the country's emergency crude stockpile after the weekend attack on Saudi Arabia’s major oil facilities. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 