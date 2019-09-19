Taska Prosthetics and Ethique take out top business awards

Producer of the world’s first waterproof myoelectric prosthetic hand, TASKA Prosthetics, and the world’s first zero-waste beauty brand, Ethique, have taken out the Supreme Awards at this year’s Westpac Champion Business Awards.

The Awards were presented on the evening of 18 September at a black-tie event held in Ōtautahi Christchurch, with 1100 members of the local business community in attendance. Champion Canterbury Ltd Chair and Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce (The Chamber) Chief Executive Leeann Watson says the winners demonstrate why Canterbury is becoming known as a city of innovation.

"Both of our Supreme Winners demonstrate the keen sense of innovation and adaptability Canterbury has become known for - Ethique aims to rid the cosmetics industry of plastic bottles and make beauty eco-friendly; TASKA produces the world’s first waterproof myoelectric prosthetic hand, designed to restore ability and confidence for amputees around the world. These organisations aren’t just leading the way in terms of our city or even our country - they are world-leading, and we are incredibly proud to have them as Canterbury businesses.

"I strongly believe that Canterbury businesses are more robust, resilient, agile, adaptive and open to change given the adversity they have faced over the last 10 years and our challenging and rapidly evolving local operating environment. We have always been nimble, but the last few years have really accelerated that process. This provides us with a distinct competitive advantage and reinforces our history of pioneers and positioning of Ōtautahi as a city of opportunity and innovation."

In addition to the two Supreme Awards, there were also 13 business category winners, including Mount Cook Ski Planes and Helicopters, Christchurch Engine Centre, Tuatara Structures, Barker Fruit Processors Ltd, The New Zealand Merino Company Limited, Ethique, YWCA Christchurch, The Christchurch City Mission, Medsalv, RuralCo, Canterbury District Health Board, TASKA Prosthetics (two categories).

"The winners across all categories demonstrate an agile focus in their business operations. They also have a strong purpose, clear identity and unique point of difference, which is essential in today’s increasingly competitive and globalised marketplace."

Two individuals were also recognised with special awards.

"The judges were very impressed with Anton Matthews from local restaurant FUSH who was recognised with the Emerging Business Leader Award for his dedication to revitalising and normalising te reo in Ōtautahi.

"We were also thrilled to present a Special Commendation to Bruce Irvine who has given so much to the city, our region and to the people of Canterbury through his commitment to business, governance, the arts and his philanthropic generosity."

Established in 2003, the Westpac Champion Business Awards are now the largest business awards of their kind in New Zealand and continue to recognise and celebrate business success in the Canterbury region. The awards are a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce.





