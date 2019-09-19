Webjet Reveals How to Hack the School Holidays This Spring

With school holidays just around the corner (28 Sep – 13 Oct), Webjet.co.nz has revealed the best last-minute holiday hacks for those yet to book their spring getaways, as well as top tips to bag a bargain ahead of Christmas.

According to Webjet data, about a quarter (20%) of Kiwis booked their family’s flights for the upcoming break three to six months in advance*. However, Webjet CEO OTA David Galt says there is still time to grab a great deal.

“Our latest data shows that the most popular family holiday destinations for the September/October school holidays are Auckland, Christchurch, Queenstown and Dunedin. This is alongside international destinations Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, Gold Coast and Denpasar (Bali)*.



“For those yet to book, it is time to be flexible with destinations and airlines. Booking return flights has its perks but using Webjet’s Mix & Match Flights can often give you the best-value fares for your family. Plus, families can take advantage of Webjet’s Bundle & Save offering by unlocking hotel savings of up to 40% after booking their flights.



“Holiday packages are also a fantastic option for families wanting to easily lock in their school holiday plans. Simply combine your flights and accommodation into a package and be on your way to a relaxing holiday without having to do too much groundwork. A holiday package can also work out cheaper than booking flights and accommodation separately!



“Another tip is to plan your holiday destination around current sales and deals. So, while 75% of international package bookings are to Denpasar (Bali)**, now is the perfect time to see what Australia has to offer thanks to the great deals on Webjet’s Australia Packages Sale, still available if you book before 23 September.”

With your flight bookings now made, here are some additional tricks for guaranteeing the smoothest start to your holiday:

1. Be aware of your baggage: Did you know that infants travelling on Virgin Australia are entitled to three special infant check-in items free of charge? This includes a 23kg checked bag. It pays to know what your airfare includes and what your baggage allowances are before arriving to the check-in counter. Always be sure to check what fare inclusions are available for your flight. This will also help you avoid surprise excess baggage charges once you arrive at the airport!

2. Airport pluses: Airports can be exciting and overwhelming all at the same time, and knowing what facilities are available can make a difference to how your family starts a holiday. This can be especially true if your flights are unexpectedly delayed. Do a bit of research before leaving home on any airports you’re departing from or transiting through to see if there are any facilities designed especially for families and children. Auckland Airport’s Kids Corner is the perfect pre-flight play area. Designed for pre-schoolers, the playground is fully enclosed with lots of toys to keep younger kids entertained until it’s time to board.

3. Adjust your sleep schedule: For those travelling further afield, consider whether your family may need to adjust their sleep schedule ahead of your holiday. Experts suggest adjusting your sleep by one hour a day per time zone travelled. This means your sleep gradually becomes aligned with the time zone of your holiday destination. An online jetlag calculator is a useful tool for determining what sleep tweaks can be made.

With summer on the horizon, Galt concludes, “Navigating the peak holiday season can fill even the most prepared families with anxiety, and with less than 100 days until Christmas now is the time to start locking in any yet-to-be-booked holiday plans – because nothing beats the memories made through travelling with your loved ones! While it can be tempting to leave things to the last minute, the peace of mind – and the potential savings – that come with organising holiday flights and accommodation as soon as possible can not only leave you with extra money in your hip pocket but also extra time to focus on enjoying the festive season!”



