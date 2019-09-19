AIA NZ recognised for its commitment to gender equality



18th September 2019



AIA New Zealand recognised for its commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment





AIA New Zealand was announced Supreme Winner of the 2019 White Camellia Awards at a ceremony at Wellington’s Parliament Buildings on Tuesday night.

The awards celebrate organisational commitment to the Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs), a UN Women and UN Global Compact initiative which encourages gender equality in the workplace. The Supreme Award is awarded to organisations that demonstrate exceptional commitment to gender equality in the workplace and working with the community to empower women.

As well as the Supreme Award, AIA New Zealand received awards for corporate leadership (WEP 1), health safety and wellbeing (WEP 3), and measuring and reporting on progress to achieve gender equality (WEP 7).

Brynlea Hunter-Morpeth, AIA’s Chief People and Culture Officer said;

“AIA New Zealand is committed to a gender diverse and balanced workplace with an inclusive culture that supports and empowers women to succeed, so we are honoured to receive this award.”

AIA New Zealand’s Chief Executive Officer, Nick Stanhope, said;

“Our goal to have 50% of women in managerial and above level roles was achieved in 2016. Six out of our ten executive leaders are now women, two of whom are Maori.”

In 2018, AIA/Sovereign received a White Camellia Award based on the first and seventh principles; the company was upheld as a leading example of a New Zealand organisation that promotes education, training and professional development for women in the workplace.



Judges recognise businesses that are promoting gender equity by introducing measures that support the UN's Empowerment Principles; leadership promotes gender equality; equal opportunity, inclusion and non-discrimination; health, safety and freedom from violence; education and training; enterprise development, supply chain and marketing practices; community leadership and engagement; and transparency, measuring and reporting.

THE UN WOMEN’S EMPOWERMENT PRINCIPLES

1. Establish high-level corporate leadership for gender equality.

2. Treat all women and men fairly at work - respect and support human rights and non-discrimination.

3. Ensure the health, safety and well-being of all women and men workers.

4. Promote education, training and professional development for women.

5. Implement enterprise development, supply chain and marketing practices that empower women.

6. Promote equality through community initiatives and advocacy.

7. Measure and publicly report on progress to achieve gender equality.

For more information visit: www.weps.org.nz

About AIA New Zealand

Since AIA arrived in New Zealand in 1981, it has consistently provided the market with innovative personal and business insurance products that suit the Kiwi way of life. In July 2018, the AIA Group acquired Sovereign, becoming the largest life insurer in New Zealand.

AIA offers a complete range of risk management products that focus on the needs of customers. AIA New Zealand is based in Auckland, with regional offices in Hamilton, Wellington and Christchurch. AIA New Zealand is a member of the Insurance and Financial Services Ombudsman Scheme and the Health Funds Association of New Zealand.

ends

