Triple win for University of Waikato’s $55 million Campus



Bay of Plenty, New Zealand, 19 September 2019: University of Waikato’s Tauranga Campus has won the Bank of New Zealand Supreme Excellence Award at tonight’s Bay of Plenty Property People Awards. It was one of three titles awarded to the $55 million Tauranga Campus which opened earlier this year.

The facility also won the Sharp Tudhope Lawyers Urban Design and Architectural Award and the Greenstone Group Best Team Award. After two decades of community lobbying and fundraising, the 8400sqm state-of-the-art multi-purpose teaching and research facility, now accommodates one thousand students and staff, with multi-purpose spaces for the local community.

Judges cited the complexity of stakeholder engagement and the well-executed project team, including 55 subcontractors. “This project truly exceeded expectations - Greenstone Group, Rider Levett Bucknall, Jasmax, Beca, Hawkins and the broader team, have delivered an exemplary building. The result is a beautiful, well-crafted campus, that has enormous benefits for the community.”

Now in their second year, the awards recognise excellence in people in property, and are open to Property Council members and non-members in the Bay of Plenty region (including Tauranga, Whakatane, Rotorua, Taupo). This year, 27 nominations were received across eight categories, with more than 250 people attending the awards dinner this evening.

“The high calibre of nominations means the judging panel has a difficult task,” says Property Council Bay of Plenty Branch President Brooke Courtney. “But it’s fantastic to see the region proudly showcasing their achievements which all contribute to the community.”

The Harrison Grierson Young Achiever of the Year Award went to Ryan Ainsworth, a Senior Project Manager in Beca’s Project Strategy and Delivery Team. Judges noted his work on two major projects and noted him as “someone to watch.”

Principal at Crowther and Company Limited, Michele Wacker, took home the Colliers International Women in Property Award. With 38 years’ experience in the property and construction industry, judges cited her outstanding contribution to the Bay of Plenty region and as a pioneer for other females in the industry.

The Carrus Outstanding Leadership Award was presented to Alasdair Christie of Sharp Tudhope Lawyers. Judges cited Alasdair’s contribution to the property industry over decades, saying he sits on numerous boards “for the greater good of the city.”

The Hawkins Long Service Award went to Denis McMahon, Director and Founder of Property Managers Group (PMG.) His commitment to the Bay of Plenty property industry spans more than three decades and includes leadership roles in both the public, private and quasi-public sectors.

The Bayleys Judges’ Choice Award was presented to The Kollective project team, who transformed a waterlogged swamp into New Zealand’s largest co-working space, for the local not-for-profit business community. Judges cited The Kollective as a beacon of hope for community groups, one that offers inspiration for Councils and groups throughout New Zealand, who are keen to replicate the success of the project in their region.

