Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Triple win for University of Waikato’s $55 million Campus

Friday, 20 September 2019, 9:12 am
Press Release: Property Council Of New Zealand


Bay of Plenty, New Zealand, 19 September 2019: University of Waikato’s Tauranga Campus has won the Bank of New Zealand Supreme Excellence Award at tonight’s Bay of Plenty Property People Awards. It was one of three titles awarded to the $55 million Tauranga Campus which opened earlier this year.

The facility also won the Sharp Tudhope Lawyers Urban Design and Architectural Award and the Greenstone Group Best Team Award. After two decades of community lobbying and fundraising, the 8400sqm state-of-the-art multi-purpose teaching and research facility, now accommodates one thousand students and staff, with multi-purpose spaces for the local community.

Judges cited the complexity of stakeholder engagement and the well-executed project team, including 55 subcontractors. “This project truly exceeded expectations - Greenstone Group, Rider Levett Bucknall, Jasmax, Beca, Hawkins and the broader team, have delivered an exemplary building. The result is a beautiful, well-crafted campus, that has enormous benefits for the community.”

Now in their second year, the awards recognise excellence in people in property, and are open to Property Council members and non-members in the Bay of Plenty region (including Tauranga, Whakatane, Rotorua, Taupo). This year, 27 nominations were received across eight categories, with more than 250 people attending the awards dinner this evening.

“The high calibre of nominations means the judging panel has a difficult task,” says Property Council Bay of Plenty Branch President Brooke Courtney. “But it’s fantastic to see the region proudly showcasing their achievements which all contribute to the community.”

The Harrison Grierson Young Achiever of the Year Award went to Ryan Ainsworth, a Senior Project Manager in Beca’s Project Strategy and Delivery Team. Judges noted his work on two major projects and noted him as “someone to watch.”
Principal at Crowther and Company Limited, Michele Wacker, took home the Colliers International Women in Property Award. With 38 years’ experience in the property and construction industry, judges cited her outstanding contribution to the Bay of Plenty region and as a pioneer for other females in the industry.

The Carrus Outstanding Leadership Award was presented to Alasdair Christie of Sharp Tudhope Lawyers. Judges cited Alasdair’s contribution to the property industry over decades, saying he sits on numerous boards “for the greater good of the city.”

The Hawkins Long Service Award went to Denis McMahon, Director and Founder of Property Managers Group (PMG.) His commitment to the Bay of Plenty property industry spans more than three decades and includes leadership roles in both the public, private and quasi-public sectors.

The Bayleys Judges’ Choice Award was presented to The Kollective project team, who transformed a waterlogged swamp into New Zealand’s largest co-working space, for the local not-for-profit business community. Judges cited The Kollective as a beacon of hope for community groups, one that offers inspiration for Councils and groups throughout New Zealand, who are keen to replicate the success of the project in their region.

Find out more about the Awards here.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Property Council Of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Up 0.5% In June Quarter: Services Lead GDP Growth

“Service industries, which represent about two-thirds of the economy, were the main contributor to GDP growth in the quarter, rising 0.7 percent off the back of a subdued result in the March 2019 quarter.” More>>

ALSO:

Pickers: Letter To Immigration Minister From Early Harvesting Growers

A group of horticultural growers are frustrated by many months of inaction by the Minister who has failed to announce additional immigrant workers from overseas will be allowed into New Zealand to assist with harvesting early stage crops such as asparagus and strawberries. More>>

ALSO:

Non-Giant Fossil Disoveries: Scientists Discover One Of World’s Oldest Bird Species

At 62 million-years-old, the newly-discovered Protodontopteryx ruthae, is one of the oldest named bird species in the world. It lived in New Zealand soon after the dinosaurs died out. More>>

Rural Employers Keen, Migrants Iffy: Employment Visa Changes Announced

“We are committed to ensuring that businesses are able to get the workers they need to fill critical skills shortages, while encouraging employers and regions to work together on long term workforce planning including supporting New Zealanders with the training they need to fill the gaps,” says Iain Lees-Galloway. More>>

ALSO:

Marsden Pipeline Rupture: Report Calls For Supply Improvements, Backs Digger Blame

The report makes several recommendations on how the sector can better prevent, prepare for, respond to, and recover from an incident. In particular, we consider it essential that government and industry work together to put in place and regularly practise sector-wide response plans, to improve the response to any future incident… More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 