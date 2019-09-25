ASB campaign raises $100k for Ronald McDonald House

Wednesday 25 September 2019

ASB and its customers have donated $100,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities® New Zealand, with the money going towards 714 additional nights’ accommodation for families with children in hospital.

The money was raised through the bank’s latest term deposit campaign, where for every customer who took out an eight-month term deposit, ASB donated $10, up to $100,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC).

The $100,000 donation will be used to help support families staying at Ronald McDonald Houses around New Zealand, relieving them of the stress of having to find and pay for accommodation close to the hospital.

“The work that RMHC New Zealand does to support families that are away from home and have the stress of having a child in hospital is incredible. For most of these families, it can be days or weeks away from home, and to have somewhere to stay during that time can make all the difference and take away some of the stress,” says Craig Sims, ASB executive general manager retail.

“We’ve been a proud partner of RMHC New Zealand for more than ten years, and over that time we’ve seen how important this work is and the difference it can make. We’re pleased to be able to continue our support and provide additional accommodation for families in need,” says Sims.

RMHC New Zealand chief executive Wayne Howett says the partnership has enabled the organisation to continue helping Kiwi families.

“The collaboration between our partner ASB and their customers is really impactful especially at a time when more families than ever need RMHC New Zealand’s support.

Thank you ASB, our long association and shared family values has allowed us to deliver significantly better outcomes for more families during this time,” says Howett.

