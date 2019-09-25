Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ASB campaign raises $100k for Ronald McDonald House

Wednesday, 25 September 2019, 9:48 am
Press Release: ASB Bank

Wednesday 25 September 2019

* ASB term deposit campaign raises $100k for Ronald McDonald House Charities New Zealand

ASB and its customers have donated $100,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities® New Zealand, with the money going towards 714 additional nights’ accommodation for families with children in hospital.

The money was raised through the bank’s latest term deposit campaign, where for every customer who took out an eight-month term deposit, ASB donated $10, up to $100,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC).
The $100,000 donation will be used to help support families staying at Ronald McDonald Houses around New Zealand, relieving them of the stress of having to find and pay for accommodation close to the hospital.

“The work that RMHC New Zealand does to support families that are away from home and have the stress of having a child in hospital is incredible. For most of these families, it can be days or weeks away from home, and to have somewhere to stay during that time can make all the difference and take away some of the stress,” says Craig Sims, ASB executive general manager retail.

“We’ve been a proud partner of RMHC New Zealand for more than ten years, and over that time we’ve seen how important this work is and the difference it can make. We’re pleased to be able to continue our support and provide additional accommodation for families in need,” says Sims.

RMHC New Zealand chief executive Wayne Howett says the partnership has enabled the organisation to continue helping Kiwi families.

“The collaboration between our partner ASB and their customers is really impactful especially at a time when more families than ever need RMHC New Zealand’s support.

Thank you ASB, our long association and shared family values has allowed us to deliver significantly better outcomes for more families during this time,” says Howett.

Image result for twitter logo@ASBBank

ENDS

© Scoop Media

ASB Bank

ASB Bank

Helping you get one step ahead.

In 1847, ASB opened as the Auckland Savings Bank with the pledge: 'to serve the community; to grow and to help Kiwis grow'. And that is very much what ASB is about today.

ASB is a leading provider of integrated financial services in New Zealand including retail, business and rural banking, funds management and insurance.

ASB strives to consistently provide its customers with outstanding service and innovative financial solutions. They're dedicated to providing simple financial products that allow their customers to bank with them how and when they want.

We all have our own ways to measure progress, and our own stories about the things that matter to us. Whatever way you choose to measure progress, and whatever your goals, ASB is there to help you get one step ahead.

Contact ASB Bank

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Jetstar To Drop Regions: Air NZ Steps In With Discount Offer

Affected Jetstar customers will be able to purchase an Air New Zealand seat-only fare for the same route on the same day (schedule permitting) for no more than $50 each way. More>>

ALSO:

Up To $620 Million: Funding For Manawatū Gorge Replacement Highway

The initial funding of up to $100 million has been made available from a reallocation of funding by the NZ Transport Agency. The funding will enable construction to start quickly once the consent process is complete. More>>

Order To Pay $24,754.08: Non-Compliance Costs Landlord

Auckland landlord Rinal Kumar... was found to have failed to lodge tenancy bonds on 32 separate occasions and to have failed to provide documentation to TCIT in accordance with his obligations under tenancy law. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 