Manawatū Gorge replacement highway funding welcomed by Business

Business Central welcomes the Government's announcement of initial funding of $100 million, and a further ear-marked funding totaling $620 million for construction of the Manawatū Gorge replacement highway.

"Our members in the Manawatū and beyond will be pleased with this news, as allocating this funding will enable construction to start quickly once the consent process is complete," says John Milford, Business Central Chief Executive.

"But we are also mindful that Government needs to move more quickly and be lining up new projects as other transport construction work begins to wrap up.

"The Manawatū Gorge replacement highway is a crucial transport link and investment needs to be seen as part of the wider Central and Lower North Island network, which also includes the other projects that are currently in doubt - such as the Otaki to Levin project, the full Let's Get Wellington Moving package, Petone to Grenada, Melling Interchange, and State Highway 58 safety improvements.

"Our latest business confidence survey again shows that business continues to be concerned about regional transport infrastructure, identifying it as a barrier that is holding them back. The feedback from business is clear. The Government must invest further in these pro-growth projects that the regional economy needs."

