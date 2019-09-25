Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ICNZ generally supportive of consumer protection changes

Wednesday, 25 September 2019, 1:45 pm
Press Release: Insurance Council of New Zealand

Media statement: ICNZ generally supportive of changes to improve consumer protections

Source: Insurance Council of NZ

--

ICNZ and its members are generally supportive of the proposed changes to legislation around financial institutions’ conduct, announced today by Minister Faafoi.

The changes come at a time when it’s clear some parts of the financial services sector are not meeting the conduct standards expected. General insurers support legislative changes to achieve this and are looking forward to seeing the detail of the legislation when it is released.

All ICNZ members adhere to the Fair Insurance Code, which already sets high standards of service and delivery.

We also welcome the news that sales incentives based on volume- or value targets will be prohibited, especially as they apply to insurance brokers. Legislation in this area will address the first-mover disadvantage insurers struggle with and in removing these incentives help customers have confidence that both the sales and underwriting teams behind their policies have their needs front of mind.

We do note that there are still impediments to insurers’ ability to be responsible for understanding customers’ needs are met when brokers’ contracts often prohibit insurers from contacting their insureds except via the broker.

It will be important that there is clarity around the overlapping regulatory regimes and that sufficient time is allowed for a smooth transition that minimises regulatory costs.

Note to editors:

- This statement can be attributed to Tim Grafton, Chief Executive.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Insurance Council of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) remains at 1.0 percent... Employment is around its maximum sustainable level, and inflation remains within our target range but below the 2 percent mid-point. More>>

ALSO:

Ban On Sales Target Incentives: Faafoi Foreshadows Financial Conduct Regime

The government is planning to introduce a conduct licensing regime governing banks, insurers and non-bank deposit takers which will be administered by the Financial Markets Authority. More>>

ALSO:

Jetstar To Drop Regions: Air NZ Steps In With Discount Offer

Affected Jetstar customers will be able to purchase an Air New Zealand seat-only fare for the same route on the same day (schedule permitting) for no more than $50 each way. More>>

ALSO:

Up To $620 Million: Funding For Manawatū Gorge Replacement Highway

The initial funding of up to $100 million has been made available from a reallocation of funding by the NZ Transport Agency. The funding will enable construction to start quickly once the consent process is complete. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 