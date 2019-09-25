Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

XE Data Update - RBNZ Official Cash Rate decision

Wednesday, 25 September 2019, 2:23 pm
Press Release: XE Money Transfer


The RBNZ have held the Official Cash Rate (OCR) constant at 1.00%, having cut by 0.50% at the last OCR meeting in August.

The key points in the RBNZ statement are:

• The committee agreed new information did not warrant significant change to policy outlook

• Employment is around maximum sustainable level, inflation within target.

• NZ interest rates can be expected to be lower for longer

• Low interest rates, govt spending to support demand in coming years

• Business confidence remains low in NZ, partly reflecting policy uncertainty and low profitability in some sectors

• Global trade and other geopolitical tensions remain elevated and continue to subdue the global growth outlook.

• Reduction in the OCR this year has eased the NZD$

The NZD is higher in immediate response.

The next OCR decision, along with a full Monetary Policy Statement, will be held on the 13th November.

Below is link to the RBNZ press release:
https://www.rbnz.govt.nz/news/2019/09/official-cash-rate-unchanged-at-1-percent

Current indicative levels are:

NZD-USD 0.6325 / 0.6350
NZD-AUD 0.9320 / 0.9345
NZD-EUR 0.5745 / 0.5770
NZD-GBP 0.5070 / 0.5295
NZD-JPY 67.85 / 68.10

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from XE Money Transfer on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) remains at 1.0 percent... Employment is around its maximum sustainable level, and inflation remains within our target range but below the 2 percent mid-point. More>>

ALSO:

Ban On Sales Target Incentives: Faafoi Foreshadows Financial Conduct Regime

The government is planning to introduce a conduct licensing regime governing banks, insurers and non-bank deposit takers which will be administered by the Financial Markets Authority. More>>

ALSO:

Jetstar To Drop Regions: Air NZ Steps In With Discount Offer

Affected Jetstar customers will be able to purchase an Air New Zealand seat-only fare for the same route on the same day (schedule permitting) for no more than $50 each way. More>>

ALSO:

Up To $620 Million: Funding For Manawatū Gorge Replacement Highway

The initial funding of up to $100 million has been made available from a reallocation of funding by the NZ Transport Agency. The funding will enable construction to start quickly once the consent process is complete. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 