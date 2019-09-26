Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Go Orange named Deloitte Fastest Growing Services Business

Go Orange named Deloitte Fastest Growing Services Business two years in a row

The awards keep coming for Queenstown and Fiordland tourism operator Go Orange.

For the second year in a row, it was announced today (Thursday September 26) that Go Orange has been named the Fastest Growing Services Business in Dunedin and the lower South Island by Deloitte.

Go Orange won the same award for the first time last year, with revenue growth of 209%, and went on to rank 37th on the national Deloitte Fast 50, announced later in the year.

“It’s an outstanding result for any company to be recognised for its contribution to the continued growth of the New Zealand business economy, but to do it two years in a row is exceptional,” says Go Orange General Manager Luke Taylor.

“We’re absolutely stoked with this latest award which recognises the hard work and dedication of our team across all our businesses in Queenstown, Te Anau and Milford Sound.”

It’s been a year of fast-paced success and industry accolades for Go Orange.

Less than two weeks ago it was named AWS Legal Fiordland Tourism Operator of the Year 2019. Within the past year Luke Taylor was named TIA emerging Leader of the Year, and Go Orange was a national finalist in the Humankind Employee Experience Awards.

Go Orange is also currently nominated as a finalist in the best tour/activity category of the Australia & New Zealand Adventure Tourism Awards 2019 and is an entrant in the innovation category. The awards recognise the outstanding achievements of tourism businesses in both countries.

The latest results are all the more remarkable for a tourism brand that was formed just over two years ago with the merger of a number of Queenstown businesses. It re-structured from a solely backpacker-focussed brand to one which aligns with a much wider range of travellers and demographics.

It delivers outstanding New Zealand visitor experiences with cruising, whitewater rafting, jet boating, kayaking and coach connections in Queenstown, Te Anau, Milford and Doubtful sounds.

In the past year it has launched a new Milford Haven cruise experience in Milford sound, a Go Orange jetboat experience, a bespoke Unimog fleet for rafting experiences, a new coach fleet and a new Queenstown ferry service.

“Our mantra is ‘Go Beyond’, inspiring and challenging visitors to become travellers, to go deeper, further and beyond the average tourist, and I’m incredibly proud of our team who have built an adventurous, fun and innovative brand,” says GM Luke Taylor.

Go Orange will attend the 2019 Deloitte Festival of Growth in November, where the national Deloitte Fast 50 index, national category winners, national Rising Star winner and national Master of Growth index are announced.

