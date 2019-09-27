Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ IoT Alliance backs Spark’s first 5G roll out

Friday, 27 September 2019, 9:33 am
Press Release: Make Lemonade

The NZ IoT Alliance is supporting Spark for being the first to roll out a 5G wireless solution in New Zealand.

IoT Alliance chair Kriv Naicker says this is an obvious first choice case as it will provide many homes and businesses with a viable substitute to a land line internet connection.

“There is still demand for basic speed improvements from our internet connections. However, the real game changer is that 5G will bring new connectivity opportunities beyond just helping more people download videos faster.

“4G delivered mass market consumer access to videos and applications anytime, anywhere. 5G will build on this and be more about enterprise and government transforming how we live and work.

“This means 5G will be about IoT, AI, connected things, machines, buildings and cities, rather than just connecting people with smartphones. 5G will also be about the power of analytics, driven insights and automation.

“We urge the government to accelerate the spectrum work that will free up the favoured spectrum for 5G as this will provide business with confidence to start developing the solutions that will really bring better productivity, sustainability and inclusion for all New Zealand.

“Alexandra businesses and homes will be the first town to get Spark's 5G and the rollout will expand to more towns next year. We understand speeds for 5G wireless broadband are five to 10 times faster than for 4G wireless broadband.”

