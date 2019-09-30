Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Stoke set for new banking hub boost

Monday, 30 September 2019, 3:48 pm
Press Release: Nelson City Council


30 September 2019


The people of Nelson are set to get a major boost, with the introduction of a new regional banking hub in Stoke.

The Government, in partnership with the New Zealand Bankers Association has selected Nelson - and more importantly Stoke, as one of four pilot Smart ATM hubs in New Zealand.

The non-branded hub will provide an area for customers of any bank to do their banking and get staff assistance if required. The participating banks are Kiwibank, BNZ, TSB, ANZ, ASB and Westpac.

Mayor Rachel Reese acknowledges that this concept will be hugely beneficial for the people of Stoke.

“We are absolutely delighted to be selected as one of the pilot regional banking hubs. We really appreciate the support of the Government to help us fill the gap in face to face banking services, in the fastest growing suburb in Nelson.”

“I know the people of Stoke will embrace this new concept, and having staff to directly help will be welcomed by our diverse community,” Mayor Reese says.

© Scoop Media

