Petroleum Conference 2019 Award winners announced

Beach Energy and Todd Energy have been named the winners at this year’s New Zealand Petroleum Conference Awards.

Petroleum Exploration and Production Association of New Zealand (PEPANZ) Chief Executive Cameron Madgwick says the awards celebrate success and achievement in New Zealand’s oil and gas sector. This year’s winners are:

Excellence in Community Partnership and Engagement: Beach Energy for "It's time to talk Taranaki": a unique community wellbeing collaboration between Beach Energy and local Maori artist Paul Rangiwahia which has reached more than 3000 people.

Outstanding Innovation in Oil and Gas: Todd Energy for their initiative to minimise flaring activity, which has greatly reduced emissions and impacts on their neighbours.

"These awards recognise the great people we have in our industry striving to make New Zealand a better place," says Mr Madgwick.

Dr Mac Beggs has also been announced as the newest member of the PEPANZ Hall of Fame after being elected by members.

"This is well deserved recognition for a long and distinguished career. Dr Beggs has been manager of petroleum geoscience research with GNS Science, co-founder and general manager of New Zealand exploration consultancy GeoSphere, and exploration manager for New Zealand Oil & Gas Ltd."

Dr Beggs is a consultant petroleum geologist and an Adjunct Professor in the Department of Geological Sciences, University of Canterbury. He also convenes the Commercial Forum held as part of the New Zealand Petroleum Conference.

