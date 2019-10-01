Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Increasing public value through government procurement

Tuesday, 1 October 2019, 11:09 am
Press Release: Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment

1 October 2019

The Government Procurement Rules 4th edition officially comes into force from today and will help to leverage spending and procurement planning across government agencies to achieve broader outcomes and increase public value.

John Ivil, General Manager of New Zealand Procurement and Property, says Government procurement can make a vital contribution to the wellbeing of New Zealanders and while many agencies are already leveraging their spending power to deliver social, environmental, economic or cultural outcomes, the new ‘Rules’ will help to embed this approach.

“We consulted across government agencies earlier this year – and published the new Rules in June – so it’s fair to say many agencies have work underway to use their contracts to increase public value.

“For example, we have seen government agencies start to transition to low emission vehicles to travel while doing their business; explore car shares or use more flexible car rental arrangements. Contracting and procurement decisions like this support the goal for New Zealand to transition to a net zero emissions economy by 2050.”

Other priority outcomes are to: support New Zealand businesses; promote skills development, in particular in the construction sector; and ensure compliance with employment and health and safety standards

Notes to Editor:

New Zealand Government Procurement and Property (NZGPP) is responsible for supporting the Chief Executive Carolyn Tremain in her role as Functional Leader for government procurement and property(external link)

The Government Procurement Rules 4th edition


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

"New Approach": Banking Hub Trial For Regions

A unique partnership of six New Zealand banks will trial a new approach to providing banking services in small regional communities. More>>

ALSO:

Expert Reaction: World Climate Report - Effects On Ocean And Ice

A new report has highlighted the urgent need to address climate change to protect the world's oceans and frozen places. More>>

Winning Pickers: Migrant Seasonal Worker Quotas Announced

“We are helping our regions’ growers to plan ahead and get the support they need. For the first time we are announcing a two-year increase to the RSE quota..." More>>

ALSO:

Fonterra Annual Results: Net Loss Of $605 Million

Today Fonterra announced its FY19 annual results, the final milk price for the 2018/19 season, its refreshed strategy and changes to its operating model and management team. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) remains at 1.0 percent... Employment is around its maximum sustainable level, and inflation remains within our target range but below the 2 percent mid-point. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 