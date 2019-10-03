Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

XE Morning Update - October 3, 2019

Thursday, 3 October 2019, 8:33 am
Press Release: XE Morning Update

NZDUSD 0.6269 0.4%
NZDEUR 0.5719 0.1%
NZDGBP 0.5095 0.4%
NZDJPY 67.19 -0.1%
NZDAUD 0.9347 0.3%
NZDCAD 0.8349 1.2%
GBPNZD 1.9627 -0.4%


The NZDUSD opens at 0.6269 (mid-rate) this morning.

Growing fears of an imminent recession following Tuesday’s US manufacturing activity contraction, were added to overnight after payroll processor ADP reported private sector jobs increased less than expected in September and downwardly revised August’s jobs increase from 195k jobs to 157k jobs. September private sector employment increased by 135k jobs, 5k short of the expected 140k additional jobs.

US Treasury yields have fallen further overnight with the 10-year Treasury yield down a further 5bps to 1.59% from this time yesterday.

There has been little reaction to the unveiling of Boris Johnson’s Irish Boarder proposal which will create two Northern Irish borders at the end of the Brexit transition period, with the arrangements rolled out in January 2021. One of them will be a regulatory border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, with Northern Ireland remaining aligned with the EU on all single market rules for agriculture and industrial goods. The second border would be between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland and it would be purely relating to customs, although freedom of movement of the people will be respected. The regulatory border would come with a proposed four year time-limit. In 2025 the Northern Irish Assembly will vote on whether to stay aligned with EU regulations or realign with the rest of the UK.

Global equity markets are a sea of red, - Dow -2.05%, S&P 500 -2.02%, FTSE -3.23%, DAX -2.76%, CAC -3.12%, Nikkei -0.92%, Shanghai Closed

Gold prices have retraced yesterday’s fall up 1.4% to at $1,503 an ounce. WTI Crude Oil prices have fallen further, down 1.5% trading at $52.55 a barrel.

"New Approach": Banking Hub Trial For Regions

A unique partnership of six New Zealand banks will trial a new approach to providing banking services in small regional communities. More>>

ALSO:

Expert Reaction: World Climate Report - Effects On Ocean And Ice

A new report has highlighted the urgent need to address climate change to protect the world's oceans and frozen places. More>>

Winning Pickers: Migrant Seasonal Worker Quotas Announced

“We are helping our regions’ growers to plan ahead and get the support they need. For the first time we are announcing a two-year increase to the RSE quota..." More>>

ALSO:

Fonterra Annual Results: Net Loss Of $605 Million

Today Fonterra announced its FY19 annual results, the final milk price for the 2018/19 season, its refreshed strategy and changes to its operating model and management team. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) remains at 1.0 percent... Employment is around its maximum sustainable level, and inflation remains within our target range but below the 2 percent mid-point. More>>

ALSO:

