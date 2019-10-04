Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Destination Queenstown announces new appointment

Friday, 4 October 2019, 10:13 am
Press Release: Destination Queenstown


Destination Queenstown appoints International Markets Manager - Western

Queenstown, New Zealand (4 October, 2019) Destination Queenstown is pleased to announce the appointment of Kate Baxter to the role of International Markets Manager – Western.

The role is responsible for marketing and positioning Queenstown as the Southern Hemisphere’s premier four season lake and alpine resort through Western Market trade channels including Australia, UK/Europe, North America, Central and South America.

Kate will report to Business Development Director Kiran Nambiar and starts 11 November.

“Kate has all round sales and marketing experience that will be an asset in this role. She creates and develops meaningful relationships, is driven and committed. We are looking forward to Kate joining the DQ team next month,” says Kiran.

As sales and marketing manager at Heli Glenorchy Kate had a focus on developing and implementing sales strategy. Before that, she was marketing coordinator for Ngai Tahu Tourism in Queenstown.

Kate says she is incredibly excited about joining the Destination Queenstown team and representing her home around the world.

“I have a genuine connection to this place and the people – I love it! I am passionate about the opportunity to showcase the diversity of experiences available here, while building on the relationships I have established and developing new partnerships to strengthen the position of Queenstown through Western Market trade channels. Let the adventure begin!”

Photo: Kate Baxter Download

ends

