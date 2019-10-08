Fonterra appoints Chief Operating Officer



Fonterra is pleased to announce the appointment of Fraser Whineray to its management team in the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer, starting in early 2020.

Mr Whineray is currently the Chief Executive of Mercury NZ and has held several senior leadership roles since joining the company in 2008.

Fonterra CEO Miles Hurrell says Mr Whineray is a results-orientated New Zealand business leader.

“Fraser has demonstrated he can transform organisations to achieve growth in complex environments through a focus on innovation, customers and his team. He is motivated to contribute to New Zealand’s export success and to drive sustainability, innovation and efficiency in business – three strengths that we believe can create real value.

Fraser is also no stranger to the dairy industry, having started his career as a graduate of the New Zealand Dairy Board’s technical training programme and spending time at some of our manufacturing sites and in our export markets. He is going to be a great addition to our management team”.

Mr Whineray says he is looking forward to returning to the dairy sector and working alongside the many dedicated people at Fonterra.

“I am pleased to be able to continue in a role which contributes to New Zealand, and has strong, genuine relationships with many regional communities, Maori land trusts and local iwi across the country”.

Mr Whineray has held roles at Credit Suisse, Puhoi Valley Cheese and Carter Holt Harvey.

He is the Chair of the Prime Minister’s Business Advisory Council and holds an MBA from the University of Cambridge, a Post Graduate Diploma in Dairy Science & Technology from Massey University and a Bachelor of Chemical & Process Engineering from the University of Canterbury.

© Scoop Media

