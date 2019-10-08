Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Walking the talk on improving road safety

Tuesday, 8 October 2019, 11:08 am
Press Release: EROAD

EROAD confirms that WorkSafe New Zealand, St John New Zealand and the NZ Transport Agency have chosen EROAD technology for their respective company vehicles, improving the safety of their staff while driving.

The technology that EROAD developed enables feedback to be given directly to the driver so that immediate action can be taken to avoid the well documented precursors that lead to road incidents.

“Everyone talks about improving the safety on our roads, and we should be applauding those organisations who have accepted that responsibility and are really walking the talk” said Steven Newman CEO of EROAD. “WorkSafe NZ, St John and the NZ Transport Agency independently play important roles in enabling more people to get home safely. They are also leading by example through improving the safety of their own employees as they drive our roads”.

Additional benefits enabled by this technology include a significant reduction in time and paperwork required to meet regulatory compliance, reduced fuel consumption, lower insurance premiums and improved service accountability – all important considerations for organisations that rely on charitable donations or government funding.

A small device called Ehubo2 is fitted into the vehicle, facing the driver. Information is displayed using colours and icons that can be easily understood without distraction, enabling drivers to self-correct. Many within the commercial transport industry have already been using this device, providing an overall combined 47% decrease* in over-speed events amongst existing users, with some EROAD customers reporting more than 80% decreases within their owned or contracted vehicle fleets.

The Health and Safety at Work Act places responsibility on employers to protect their workers from harm, and this includes while they’re driving a company vehicle, now considered a ‘workplace’ under the Act. EROAD is the first company that specifically developed technology to deliver the accurate reliability required by regulatory compliance for land transport. The company has expanded services and now delivers the same business confidence for Health and Safety accountabilities.


*Reduction in over speed events in 2019 when compared to 2015, taken from aggregate of EROAD’s New Zealand customers.


ends

