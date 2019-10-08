Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New CEO for Ruapehu Alpine Lifts Limited

Tuesday, 8 October 2019, 2:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New CEO for Ruapehu Alpine Lifts Limited

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts Limited (RAL), operators of Whakapapa & Tūroa Ski Areas on Mt Ruapehu, announced today that Jono Dean has been appointed as the new CEO of the company.

“Jono has been with the company since June 2018 as the General Manager for Whakapapa Ski area, so he knows the business well,” says RAL Chair, Murray Gribben.

“This appointment recognises our need for a CEO who understands our business and our partners from all over the local community who make this mountain such a special place.

“The key focus for RAL for the immediate future will be on growing the range of recreational experiences we can offer our customers, particularly in the summer season.

“Jono was instrumental in managing the introduction of the Sky Waka gondola at Whakapapa, which is opening up the mountain to a wider range of users. RAL now has ambitious plans to improve the facilities at Tūroa, including potentially building a gondola there to complement the enhancements at Whakapapa.

“While the winter weather has been challenging this year, the redevelopment of our facilities will help RAL to build our tourism offering.

“Jono takes up his new role on 8 October and will ensure RAL’s sustainability by continuing to improve the visitor experience for our skiers and delivering a unique Ruapehu summer offering,” says Mr Gribben.
 
Notes for editors: biography of Jono Dean
Jono Dean is the current General Manager for Whakapapa ski area. He joined RAL 14 months ago, following a career with Accor Hotels spanning 12 years, most recently as General Manager for Accor’s flagship brands in Christchurch. Prior joining RAL, Jono had a career spanning tourism, hotel and golf course management.

That included 10 years with Accor Hotels from 2006 until 2016 in a range of roles across Australia, including in Canberra, Sydney and Yeppoon (Queensland). He also spent three years with Rydges Hotels in Christchurch.

Jono has a degree in Tourism Management from Victoria University of Wellington, during which time he spent all available recreational time skiing both Tūroa and Whakapapa and was a member of the Vic Ski and Board Club at Whakapapa. Jono values his Ruapehu Ski education stating, “if you can ski here, you can ski anywhere.” Ruapehu produces some of the hardiest, passionate and committed skiers anywhere in the world.  Jono’s committed to making sure everyone who sets foot on the mountain has a great Ruapehu experience.

