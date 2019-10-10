Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Thursday, 10 October 2019, 7:20 pm
Press Release: Jupl

Jupl Offer Free Personal Safety App
To Everyone.

Auckland, New Zealand, 10 October 2019
Jupl, New Zealand’s leading developer of personal health and safety solutions, announces the global release of its Jupl ‘freemium’ mobile personal monitoring application.

Jupl co-founder, Sir Ray Avery says, “We are excited to offer our latest personal safety solution free to those most vulnerable in our communities. Now families and small businesses can protect the wellbeing of those they care for with enterprise grade personal safety technology. The Jupl app allows everyone to maintain their personal safety and independence wherever they are.

Whether you’re out on a new date, travelling on the last train home or a lone worker needing urgent help or support, then help is just a push of a button away.

All of my business and philanthropic enterprises are centred on making people’s lives healthier and safer by developing leading edge technologies which are accessible to all at a price they can afford.”

Now families, individuals and businesses can download the Jupl Mobile app for free and self-monitor those that they care for. During an emergency or a call for help, simply clicking the power button on your smart phone three times, activates a two-way phone call to a nominated contact person and transmits emergency alerts with your location information.

“I have the Jupl premium app on my phone and that way I know every minute of every day where my wife and my two young daughters are and that in the event they need help it’s just a push of a button away.”, says Jupl Co-Founder Sir Ray Avery

Jupl co-founder and CEO Alan Brannigan says,

“Following successful customer market validation trials we have launched the Jupl Premium App. This solution suits large scale organisations who want to customise their app to provide additional information regarding the health and safety of their employees.

However, we also wanted to offer an entry level version for individuals, families and smaller business organisations so that financial considerations or sign offs are not a barrier to enable them to offer a safety solution to those that they care for”.

Jupl Mobile freemium comes with the simple duress activation method of triple-clicking the power button on the phone even if the phone is in ‘locked’ mode. Users only have to install the Jupl Mobile app once and it will run in the background continuously even if they switch off and restart their phones.

Jupl Mobile freemium is now available on the Google Play store here and is available for most Android phones.

The fully featured premium app from Jupl offers device fleet management, check-in check-out functionality, GPS and network location tracking, geo fence generated alerts and 24/7 call centre response in case of emergencies. Jupl Mobile is built on the Jupl platform which adheres to the strictest of telecare standards.


For more information on the Mobile Phone Personal Monitoring App please go to https://jupl.com/contact-us


END


Find more from Jupl on InfoPages.
 
 
 
