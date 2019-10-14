Moffat to lead deer industry team



14 October 2019

Innes Moffat has been appointed chief executive of Deer Industry New Zealand (DINZ). He has been with the organisation for 14 years.

DINZ chair Ian Walker says the DINZ board ran an external recruitment process that attracted some very strong candidates from both inside and outside the deer farming industry. After considering all applicants the board made the unanimous decision that Moffat was the best candidate for the job.

Moffat, who was born and raised on a South Otago sheep and cattle farm, joined DINZ in 2005 as venison marketing services manager. This followed several years with the former Meat and Wool New Zealand, including a four-year stint in Brussels as market manager continental Europe. More recently, he has been manager of the deer industry’s Primary Growth Partnership programme, Passion 2 Profit.

“Innes’ knowledge of the whole deer farming value chain, from the grassroots to the marketing of our premium products, is a huge asset to the industry, especially when paired with his skills as a manager,” says Walker.

Once he is settled in his new role, Moffat will assess the staffing needs of DINZ, with a view to filling the vacancy left by his appointment as chief executive.

Moffat says DINZ benefits from the solid connections it has with its deer farming and marketing partners, as well as strong governance from across the industry.

“The food producing sector in New Zealand is facing challenges, but the deer industry has great products and we have shown the capacity to respond and adapt to changing circumstances. I’m excited about leading the talented team at DINZ as we help shape our industry’s future,” he says.

Moffat lives in Miramar, Wellington, with wife Megan and two teenage sons. Away from work he plays an active role in the community, having coached children's sports and served time on school boards. Also, when conditions allow, he enjoys getting underwater off Wellington’s rugged south coast.

Moffat replaces former chief executive Dan Coup who is now chief executive of the QE II National Trust.



