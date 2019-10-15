FishServe welcome Kerry Prendergast to the Board



Dame Kerry Prendergast is to join the Board of FishServe, a privately-owned company that provides administrative support to the commercial fishing industry.

Dame Kerry is a three times Wellington Mayor, former Chair of the Environmental Protection Agency and Tourism New Zealand and holds a number of other directorships.

Executive Chairman of Seafood New Zealand, of which FishServe is a subsidiary, Craig Ellison has welcomed the appointment saying the breadth of Ms Prendergast’s experience will be invaluable to the organisation.

“I am delighted to welcome Ms Prendergast to the Board. Her business experience and acumen will add real value to FishServe and the appointment highlights the independence of the organisation’s processes.”

FishServe is responsible for administering a variety of services to the regulator of commercial fisheries, the Ministry for Primary Industries/Fisheries New Zealand. These include allocation of new species into the Quota Management System, collection of revenue from the commercial industry to the Crown, issuing fishing permits, management of vessel registers, processing of fishing returns and management of annual catch entitlements.

Dame Kerry Prendergast has an MBA from Victoria University, was awarded a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit (CNZM) in 2011 and made a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the 2019 New Year Honours.

