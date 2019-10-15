World Hereford Conference Returns to NZ After 30 Years

World Hereford Conference Returns to NZ After 30 Years.



YOUNGER BREEDERS COMPETITION - THE FIRST IN THE WORLD FOR HEREFORDS - TO BE HELD AT THE WORLD HEREFORD CONFERENCE IN NEW ZEALAND IN MARCH 2020.

New Zealand is set to experience a major event in March 2020 when the Boehringer Ingelheim World Hereford Conference takes centre stage in the adventure capital of the world, Queenstown from 9th-13th March. The four-yearly event, which was last held in NZ over 30 years ago and follows on from the previous conference in Uruguay in 2016 is a key date on any Hereford Breeder’s calendar with international breeders converging from all over the world. The week long conference involves showcasing NZ Herefords to the international breeding community, sharing key learnings and data, along with opportunities to listen to world class speakers on topics such as genetics and innovative agriculture. The World Hereford Conference is a memorable and must see experience for anyone interested in farming.

A key highlight of the event this year is the inaugural Young Breeders Competition which involves teams of young men and women from all over the world – the next generation of Breeders – competing against one another in a variety of breeding related disciplines and modules, including, but not limited to, the preparation, showing and handling of Herefords. To date, the Young Breeders Competition has 9 teams registered from as far afield as the UK, US, and includes an all women’s team from Sweden. The Young Breeders Competition commences on the 7th March with modules taking place in and around Queenstown. The final two days of the Young Breeders Competition culminates at the Wanaka A&P show on the Thursday 12th and Friday 13th March with the Allflex Young Breeder classes. With this Competition being the first of its kind in the world of Hereford’s it’s set to become one of the most memorable events for the World Hereford Conference.

NZ Hereford’s General Manager Posy Moody says the organising team is thrilled about the opportunity of showcasing NZ Hereford’s to the international breeding community:

“We’ve made sure our international visitors will have plenty of opportunity to get out and about by offering farm visits to renowned high country studs so they can observe stock in their natural environment. In addition, we’re offering our attendees the chance to hear from a wide array of our inspirational and knowledgeable speakers on varying topics including regenerative grazing management, and Beef cattle, carbon and the Environment. It’s going to be a very exciting time for breeders, as they enjoy re-connecting with their clients and friends who share the same passion for good breeding”.

Key sponsors Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health are very excited to be involved in what is expected to be a world class event, with Paul Fitzpatrick, Marketing Manager – Livestock commenting:

“We know Posy and the organising committee have worked extremely hard to bring this event to NZ and Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health is proud to have the opportunity to be involved and help showcase what NZ has to offer to the international Hereford breeding community. We know it will be a once in a lifetime experience for many of these Hereford breeders to come this far and we’re sure they’ll leave here with a wealth of knowledge having seen the stock and being able to discuss breeding issues amongst their community”.

The Young Breeders Competition Co-ordinator adds: “We’re really excited to be able to add the Young Breeders Competition to the event and we look forward to welcoming the young breeding stars of the future to NZ. It’s going to be a really unique opportunity for these up and coming breeders to show what they can do on a world stage and I know both the NZ teams involved are really excited to be able to perform in front of a home crowd”.

Registration for the event, which has been open since June, is steadily increasing with participants travelling from as far as Argentina to attend. The Early Bird registration date is due to close on the 31st October, after which time prices will increase. Ms Moody hopes the Conference will be well supported by our Trans-Tasman neighbours, as well as guests from further afield.

The World Hereford Conference commences with a Rabobank welcome reception on Monday March 9 at the Millennium Hotel. Tuesday’s speakers and Country Update reports (where delegates share their stats and knowledge from their own countries) will be followed by a gala dinner at Walter Peak Station, after a ride in the historic TSS Earnslaw across the lake. Wednesday’s schedule includes a field day to Locharburn and Earnscleugh Hereford Studs, courtesy of the Brown and Campbell families. Conference guests can look forward to hearing from a range of speakers and influencers on those field trips, including Pablo Gregorini and the Lincoln research team exploring Hereford behaviour on high country, as well as the opportunities surrounding genomic testing from Neogen and Allflex.”

After returning to the conference room on the Thursday to hear such speakers as Dr Jason Rowntree from the USA on Beef cattle, carbon and the environment, the conference will travel to the Wanaka A&P show on Friday to support the Young Breeders Competition, watch the cattle judging, and enjoy the many attractions the Wanaka show has to offer.

In addition, Conference attendees and their families can sign up and experience various tours that the committee has organised, so the joys of NZ can be experienced further. Tours include a pre-conference North island tour from March 4-8 from Auckland to Wellington and includes visits to the Craigmore, Bushy Downs, Charwell, Kairuru, Koanui, Otapawa and Te Taumata Hereford studs as well as a visit to commercial Hereford property, Birch Hill Station.

The Post-conference South Island tour takes place on March 14-18 and starts with a 4WD trip through Mt Nicholas Station, which runs commercial Herefords, to Te Anau. Studs visited on the way to Christchurch include Monymusk, Waiau, Waikaka, Westholm, Limehills, Stoneburn, Merrylea and Orari. There will also be a visit to Erewhon Station.

Further details regarding the Conference and tours can be found on: www.nzwhc.co.nz

Registration for the Conference:

https://dinamics.eventsair.com/the-world-hereford-conference-2020/attendee-registration/Site/Register

**ENDS**

© Scoop Media

