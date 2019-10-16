New Release Tasting to showcase stunning 2019 vintage

The New Zealand Winegrowers’ Annual New Release Tasting will be held on Monday evening 28th and Tuesday 29th October 2019 in the Penthouse of New Zealand House, London.

This is the first comprehensive UK showing of the 2019 vintage wines, which is widely considered one of the most stunning in recent memory. Although smaller than originally anticipated, the quality of the 2019 harvest is being touted as exceptional from top of the North to bottom of the South Island.

There is an increasing breadth of styles now produced in New Zealand which is highlighted by 15 different varieties on show. In addition we are delighted to showcase the growing stylistic diversity of Sauvignon Blanc with different expressions including lighter in alcohol, organic, oak aged, and orange, with latest releases spanning vintages from 2014 to 2019.

Last month the New Zealand wine industry celebrated 200 years since the first vines were planted, by Reverend Samuel Marsden at Kerikeri in the Bay of Islands. From the humble beginnings of a vine planted in Northland, the New Zealand wine industry has earned an international reputation for premium, diverse and sustainable wines. This year we are pleased to showcase over 110 wines from 32 producers covering six of New Zealand’s wine producing regions including Hawke’s Bay, Wairarapa, Marlborough, Nelson, North Canterbury and Central Otago.

As ever, this tasting offers an excellent opportunity for the trade to discover the latest releases of New Zealand wines and compare regions and varieties. There will be a number of wineries seeking representation in the UK Market which are highlighted on our Unsigned Talent table.

In a nod to the Rugby World Cup, there will be a special feature unveiled at midday on Tuesday 29th October. The Sommelier Squad will showcase wines chosen by Sommeliers who attended the New Zealand Wine Sommit™ Scholarship in January 2019.

Chris Stroud, Europe Marketing Manager for New Zealand Winegrowers comments “The New Release Tasting is always well received by the trade and this year will be no exception with the first chance to taste wines from the much anticipated 2019 vintage.”

“In a challenging and uncertain trading environment, it is heartening to see that New Zealand wines is still one of the strongest performing categories in the UK market and as always this tasting offers an excellent opportunity for anyone seeking New Zealand wines to add to their portfolios and wine lists.”

All of the wines shown in New Zealand Winegrowers events are sustainably accredited under Sustainable Winegrowing New Zealand. Wines with Organic certification will also be highlighted.

For more information and details of the event and times please visit: https://www.nzwine.com/en/events/uk-europe/new-release/



