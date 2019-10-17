Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

XE Morning Update - October 17, 2019

Thursday, 17 October 2019, 8:59 am
Press Release: XE Morning Update


NZDUSD 0.6285 0.0%
NZDEUR 0.5674 -0.2%
NZDGBP 0.4895 -0.8%
NZDJPY 68.35 0.1%
NZDAUD 0.9306 0.1%
NZDCAD 0.8290 -0.1%
GBPNZD 2.0410 0.8%

The NZDUSD opens at 0.6285 this morning.

The US Dollar fell across the board overnight after a surprise drop in US Retail Sales in September. Sales fell -0.3% vs an expected +0.3% increase. The drop raises questions about the strength of the US consumer market which has been the main bright spot in the US economy. If the consumer sector is slowing then the US Fed will end up cutting interest rates further which will reduce demand for US dollars. The Fed meet in two weeks’ time and a further rate cut is now extremely likely.

In the UK a Brexit deal looks close to being finalised which saw the Pound recover more ground. Speculators who had bet against a deal are being forced to buy back their Pound bets and this is leading to a surge in the Pound. This has pushed the NZDGBP and AUDGBP rates down to one year lows and proving very attractive for those people wanting to convert their Pounds into either NZD or AUD.

Yesterday in NZ third quarter CPI inflation came in stronger than expected at + 0.7% for the quarter and +1.5% for the year. This was well above the RBNZ's expected range and could see the RBNZ hold off on further interest rate cuts when they next meet in November.

In Australia today, the main focus will be on the latest Labour market data which is expected to show a further small increase in jobs, circa +10k and a steady unemployment rate at 5.3%. The RBA have cut rates three times this year citing unemployment as their main focus so the markets are paying increased attention to the monthly jobs data.

On the trade war front US President Trump said they are making good progress on documenting the weekend's phase one trade deal. So far the markets have been reluctant to price in the good news from the weekend's deal with the NZD and AUD bearing the brunt of ongoing negativity re the trade deal. Both currencies continue to look undervalued from a longer term perspective.

Global equity markets were higher on the day - Dow +1.0%, S&P 500 -0.2%, FTSE -0.6%, DAX +0.32%, CAC +1.1%, Nikkei +1.2%, Shanghai -0.4%.

Gold prices rose 0.7% to USD$1,493 an ounce. WTI Crude Oil prices up 0.3% to US$53.25 per barrel.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from XE Morning Update on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

$7.5 Billion Surplus: Government Accounts "Show Strong Economy"

“The surplus and low levels of debt show the economy is in good shape. This allows the Government to spend more on infrastructure and make record investments in health and education,” Grant Robertson says. More>>

ALSO:

New OIO Application Trumps Judicial Review: OceanaGold Cleared To Buy Land For Waihi Tailings Expansion

In a surprise turnaround, the government has given OceanaGold a greenlight to buy land to expand its Waihi mine after the application was previously turned down by Land Information Minister Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Rebuild: Fletcher Sued For $7.5m Over Justice Precinct

Fletcher Building is being sued for $7.5 million by utilities contractor Electrix, one of the subcontractors on the Christchurch Justice and Emergency Services Precinct. More>>

Three New Drugs: PHARMAC Signs Bundle Deal For More Cancer Medicines

420 New Zealanders with lung cancer, breast cancer, multiple sclerosis and respiratory disease will benefit each year from a bundle deal PHARMAC has finalised with a medicine supplier. More>>

ALSO:

"Levels Playing Field": Government Responds To Electricity Price Review

The changes announced today include: • Supporting new and independent retailers by requiring the big power companies to sell into the wholesale market at affordable rates. • Extending discount rates to all customers • A pilot scheme to help customers who have not switched power providers before to shop around for better deals... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 