New CEO appointed to Life Unlimited

Friday, 18 October 2019, 2:03 pm
Life Unlimited


Life Unlimited has appointed Megan Thomas as the organisation’s new chief executive.

The Hamilton-based charitable trust, which nationally provides health and disability advice and equipment, made the announcement today.

Chair John Dobson said the trust was delighted to appoint a person of the calibre of Megan Thomas to the position.

“This is a senior role in the health and disability sector with a national focus and we have been fortunate to find someone with Megan’s experience.”

Megan’s career in the health, disability and social service sectors over the last 12 years has been in developing the leadership and skills of organisations committed to social justice and to bringing commercial skills to bear effectively in social enterprises.

She has held senior management roles in the not for profit sector, including Birthright New Zealand and CCS Disability Action.

In recent years Megan has been on Oranga Tamariki’s Workforce Working Group and the External Reporting Advisory Panel, she has also been a board member on various not for profit boards.

Megan says: “I am delighted to have this opportunity to lead Life Unlimited. I am looking forward to building on the excellent reputation that has been built in the past and seeing how we can continue to enable people to live the life they choose.”

Life Unlimited has an annual budget of $10 million and provides a range of services to people with disabilities throughout the country. Earlier this year it celebrated its 40th anniversary.

Megan Thomas replaces Mark Brown who retires as CEO at the end of October. She starts in the position on Monday 18 November.

