Patoka dairy farm offers excellent returns

23.10.2019
Few Hawke’s Bay dairy
farms come to the market each year and now investors and
farmers have the opportunity to purchase a property
promising an exceptional level of return in a premier grass
growing district. The Ben Alpin Dairy Farm on Puketitiri
Road, Patoka is to be sold by tender, and is expected to
draw interest from within and beyond the region thanks to
its “summer safe” status on free draining fertile ash
soils and good proportion of flat to easy milking area
within its title. Comprising 351ha, including 240ha are
flat to easy contour this partially contained dairy unit
also includes 50ha of grazing land and 51ha of covenanted QE
II bush land, a perfect habitat for deer and conducive to
good hunting on the property. Ben Alpin has been in
dairying for a decade, ensuring a purchaser will be
acquiring a property with a good standard of infrastructure
including a 60 bale rotary dairy constructed in 2009 that
includes automatic cup removers and De Laval plant and
in-shed feeding system. Calf facilities are capable of
rearing up to 350 over busy spring months. A looped hydrant
system dispenses effluent across 85ha of the property.
Meanwhile, staff facilities at Ben Alpin are a high
standard, including a three bedroom weather board home and a
second three bedroom dwelling and a near new single
person’s quarters. Bayleys Havelock North rural
salesperson Tony Rasmussen says the opportunity to purchase
Ben Alpin will appeal to owner operators from outside the
immediate district who appreciate the value such a property
delivers compared to more traditional dairying
regions.
“You get a lot for your money with this
property, it represents the opportunity for some of those
operators to almost double the size of their farm business
compared to where they may be farming now. The result is you
have a dairy unit capable of generating a very healthy level
of return based on its capital value,” he said. That is
also aided by the opportunity to run a low cost, low input
farming system off a platform that is almost self-sufficient
in terms of feed supply and grazing capacity. “We
already have a couple of farmers originally from outside the
region who decided to make the move, and have now purchased
a second farm in the area, turning out about 1000
kilogrammes of milk solids a hectare at very low
cost.” Resulting soil tests from August this year have
Olsen P levels range from 21 to 56, and all soil samples had
a pH of greater than 5.6. Tony Rasmussen says Ben
Alpin’s location provides a “best of both worlds”
environment. It is 44 kilometres from Napier and its farm
support businesses, shops, schools and coastal attractions,
while being located inland in an area known for good summer
rainfall, typically averaging 1400-1600 millimetres a
year. “Ben Alpin represents a great opportunity for a
farmer wanting to step up in scale. It also offers the
flexibility around young-stock grazing options, and even the
chance to consider some forestry on some of the steeper
country. The on-farm hunting opportunity really is the icing
on the cake bonus with this property,” he said Tenders
for Ben Alpin close at 4pm on November
21.
ends
Few Hawke’s Bay dairy farms come to the market each year and now investors and farmers have the opportunity to purchase a property promising an exceptional level of return in a premier grass growing district.
The Ben Alpin Dairy Farm on Puketitiri Road, Patoka is to be sold by tender, and is expected to draw interest from within and beyond the region thanks to its “summer safe” status on free draining fertile ash soils and good proportion of flat to easy milking area within its title.
Comprising 351ha, including 240ha are flat to easy contour this partially contained dairy unit also includes 50ha of grazing land and 51ha of covenanted QE II bush land, a perfect habitat for deer and conducive to good hunting on the property.
Ben Alpin has been in dairying for a decade, ensuring a purchaser will be acquiring a property with a good standard of infrastructure including a 60 bale rotary dairy constructed in 2009 that includes automatic cup removers and De Laval plant and in-shed feeding system.
Calf facilities are capable of rearing up to 350 over busy spring months. A looped hydrant system dispenses effluent across 85ha of the property. Meanwhile, staff facilities at Ben Alpin are a high standard, including a three bedroom weather board home and a second three bedroom dwelling and a near new single person’s quarters.
Bayleys Havelock North rural salesperson Tony Rasmussen says the opportunity to purchase Ben Alpin will appeal to owner operators from outside the immediate district who appreciate the value such a property delivers compared to more traditional dairying regions.
“You get a lot for your money with this property, it represents the opportunity for some of those operators to almost double the size of their farm business compared to where they may be farming now. The result is you have a dairy unit capable of generating a very healthy level of return based on its capital value,” he said.
That is also aided by the opportunity to run a low cost, low input farming system off a platform that is almost self-sufficient in terms of feed supply and grazing capacity.
“We already have a couple of farmers originally from outside the region who decided to make the move, and have now purchased a second farm in the area, turning out about 1000 kilogrammes of milk solids a hectare at very low cost.”
Resulting soil tests from August this year have Olsen P levels range from 21 to 56, and all soil samples had a pH of greater than 5.6.
Tony Rasmussen says Ben Alpin’s location provides a “best of both worlds” environment.
It is 44 kilometres from Napier and its farm support businesses, shops, schools and coastal attractions, while being located inland in an area known for good summer rainfall, typically averaging 1400-1600 millimetres a year.
“Ben Alpin represents a great opportunity for a farmer wanting to step up in scale. It also offers the flexibility around young-stock grazing options, and even the chance to consider some forestry on some of the steeper country. The on-farm hunting opportunity really is the icing on the cake bonus with this property,” he said
Tenders for Ben Alpin close at 4pm on November 21.