Ground breaks on The Remarkables’ new Sugar Bowl chairlift



Challenging conditions greeted workers as they broke ground on the installation of the new six-seat Express Sugar Bowl Chairlift at The Remarkables Ski Area in Queenstown late last week.

Part of a $17 million project, The Doppelmayr D-line high-speed chairlift is the first of its kind in New Zealand bringing a new generation of chairlift design and technology to the country’s ski industry.

The Remarkables Ski Area Manager Ross Lawrence says he’s excited the project is underway and that guests will be able to take advantage of new terrain and faster laps next season.

“We’ve moved the location of the Sugar Bowl lift creating a new pathway up the mountain and opening up access to 2.5kms of brand-new trails and the existing terrain parks.

“The new lift will take guests from the base area and drop them off at the top of the terrain parks in just four minutes. It will also open a range of new terrain within the ski area that was previously tricky to access. It’s a whole new side of the mountain to explore.”

NZSki CEO Paul Anderson says the lift is coming at the perfect time after record numbers at The Remarkables this year.

“This development is another step in our plans to keep up with demand and growth, and a key milestone in our ongoing commitment to offer world-class facilities for our guests.”

The Remarkables scheduled opening date for next season is 6 June 2020. Early-bird 3 peak season passes are on sale now for $699. Sale ends midnight Thursday 31 October 2019.

Key facts:

• Doppelmayr D-Line highspeed 6x seater chairlift

• Vertical rise of 258 metres

• Four minute ride from bottom to top

• Capacity to carry 2,400 passengers per hour

• 2.5km of new trails

• 28 new snow making guns and lances

• The old Sugar chairlift will be removed, and re-vegetation work will be done to rehabilitate the landscape

