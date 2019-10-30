Reseller News Innovation Award for Company-X application



HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND, OCTOBER, 2019: A hands-free auditing application developed by software specialist Company-X has won a Reseller News Innovation Award.

Company-X won the Independent Software Vendor Award for the voice-activated food safety auditing application developed for food safety and biosecurity services provider AsureQuality. The application runs on the RealWear HMT-1 head-mounted tablet and enables AsureQuality’s inspectors to comment, take photographs and capture video during an inspection by voice alone.

Clients can see the person they are talking to without the obstruction of heavy glasses or visors, and the inspector has clear vision at all times, conforming to safety requirements. Batteries are hot-swappable, resulting in minimal downtime, and users found the overall usability excellent in many different environments.

Company-X augmented and virtual reality specialist Lance Bauerfeind said he was “exceptionally happy” with the win.

“It shows that Company-X is out there, on the edge, when it comes to developing new solutions,” Bauerfeind said.

“We have a really good feel of the augmented and virtual reality segment of the industry and what works and what doesn’t. We are able to analyse, pivot and keep our fingers on the pulse as we help bring efficiencies to business.”

Company-X co-founder and director Jeremy Hughes said: “The work done for AsureQuality is a great example of how this evolving and highly specialised technology can add amazing value to a business.”

Company-X co-founder and director David Hallett said: “Winning a Reseller News Innovation Award is fantastic news for Company-X and our client AssureQuality. It really does demonstrate that we are delivering on our promise of Silicon Valley savvy with a Kiwi can-do attitude.”

AsureQuality science and technology advisor Dr Harry van Enckevort was pleased to hear of the win.

“With our strong focus on innovation and technology, AsureQuality has enjoyed collaborating with Company-X on various projects,” van Enckevort said. “They always strive to deliver the right solutions for our needs. It’s great to have their achievements, including our voice-activated auditing application, recognised – congratulations to the team!”

Company-X is the Australasian reseller of RealWear head-mounted tablets.

Company-X was also a finalist in the Smart Technology, Digital Transformation Award.

Company-X was chosen for the award by a panel of more than 70 industry judges, and announced at a celebratory gala dinner at the Cordis in Auckland on October 23, attended by more than 400 leading figures within the industry.

“This year plays host to 160 finalist submissions — spanning 79 businesses across partner, vendor and distributor organisations — in recognition of increased focus on customer innovation and excellence,” wrote Reseller News editorial director James Henderson.

The One Network Road Classification Performance Measures Reporting Tool, developed by Company-X for Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, won the Roading Asset Management Innovation Award at the Road Infrastructure Management Forum Awards 2017.



